Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, August 30, 2026

113,000 Russians Flee to Georgia Ahead of Draft Call Up

More than 113,000 Russians have reportedly fled to Georgia amid rumors of a military draft and growing fears of mobilization. Meanwhile, Russia received 8,500 North Korean troops, including hundreds of drone operators, and Ukrainian intelligence is warning that the Kremlin may be preparing for a possible new ground offensive from Belarusian territory toward Kiev. After D/CIA John Ratcliffe's secret mission to Moscow last week, Russia test-fired a nuclear-capable ICBM on 28 Aug.

Note the distance from the Belarusian border to Kiev

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

MORE STORIES

RFK Jr: "Patients in Hospice Care Taking Too Long to Die" (1 comments) ...

"Copland" (1997 Film) (0 comments) ...

113,000 Russians Flee to Georgia Ahead of Draft Call Up (6 comments) ...

The Hidden Grief of American Musicals (1 comments) ...

DOD Leaders: "Don't Extend Illegal War Against Iran" (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

More than 113,000 Russians cross into Georgia in one week amid fears of a new mobilization. united24media.com/world/more-t ...

[image or embed]

-- UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 12:43 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


"Laurel and Hardy" better stick to playing ice hockey and not invading Ukraine from Belarusian territory. Minsk's population is against the war in Ukraine and such an unpopular move may loosen Alexander Lukashenko's strangle-hold on power. Moreover, Kiev's hearty and experienced military -- who are exhausted from years of war, but not nearly as demoralized as Russia's -- will punish the on-coming waves of Russian (and Belarusian) cannon-fodder.

Source: ICC-indicted war criminal Vladimir Putin is desperate

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-30 03:38 AM | Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if we learned that Ratcliffe shared information with Putin to facilitate a new offensive.

Ukraine probably dropped more than a few nuggets of misinfo in there to see what came out the other side.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-30 06:31 AM | Reply

Who will be the last man to be hamburger for Vladimir Putin?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-30 07:22 AM | Reply

How many Americans will flee the US when Trump starts active conscription here?

Anyone want to die or be maimed for that fatman?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-30 07:32 AM | Reply

I happened to attend a speech by LBJ. The year was 1967. Whole units of troops were marched in uniform and in formation from a local fort to also hear it. Air Force One did an overfly. LBJ duly appeared and gave his address.

What I remember are the curses of the servicemen towards him as he spoke; the silences that sat on and smothered Lyndon's punchlines. They visibly angered the president.

Thw war in Vietnam went on for seven more years.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-30 07:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

And Johnson was gone in one.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 10:49 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort