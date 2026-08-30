113,000 Russians Flee to Georgia Ahead of Draft Call Up

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Sunday, August 30, 2026
More than 113,000 Russians have reportedly fled to Georgia amid rumors of a military draft and growing fears of mobilization. Meanwhile, Russia received 8,500 North Korean troops, including hundreds of drone operators, and Ukrainian intelligence is warning that the Kremlin may be preparing for a possible new ground offensive from Belarusian territory toward Kiev. After D/CIA John Ratcliffe's secret mission to Moscow last week, Russia test-fired a nuclear-capable ICBM on 28 Aug.
Note the distance from the Belarusian border to Kiev
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