James Talarico and Mark Cuban on Policy and Culture

The Prissy President is freaking out over Talarico's 6 point lead in a new poll in Texas...



"Talafreako' they call him because he is a little freaky, Trump, who has endorsed Paxton in the closely watched race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. John Cornyn, said during an unrelated news conference on Thursday.



"And that's not a man that represents the value of Texas," Trump added."



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"Talarico has focused his campaign on affordability, health care and education while portraying Paxton as too extreme for Texas voters.



He has also embraced the nickname, as he is selling T-shirts with the slogan "I'm a Talafreako" on his website."



cbsaustin.com



store.jamestalarico.com

