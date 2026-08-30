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Sunday, August 30, 2026

James Talarico and Mark Cuban on Policy and Culture

Join James Talarico and Mark Cuban LIVE for a conversation about taking on Big Pharma, breaking up healthcare monopolies, lowering prescription drug costs, and making healthcare more affordable for Texans.

Posted by Corky at 07:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

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The line to see James Talarico and Mark Cuban ðŸ¤©

[image or embed]

-- Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 6:30 PM Â· Aug 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The Prissy President is freaking out over Talarico's 6 point lead in a new poll in Texas...

"Talafreako' they call him because he is a little freaky, Trump, who has endorsed Paxton in the closely watched race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. John Cornyn, said during an unrelated news conference on Thursday.

"And that's not a man that represents the value of Texas," Trump added."

--

"Talarico has focused his campaign on affordability, health care and education while portraying Paxton as too extreme for Texas voters.

He has also embraced the nickname, as he is selling T-shirts with the slogan "I'm a Talafreako" on his website."

cbsaustin.com

store.jamestalarico.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-30 11:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Young James Talarico unleashed his first negative TV ad excoriating Texas AG Ken Paxton and his mini-real estate empire of fifteen homes.

Link: Corrupt pedophile protector milked the system in Texas but good

Philandering AIPAC pod-person Ken Paxton (R-TX) even nicked an expensive stylus from an attorney.


"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-30 05:06 PM | Reply

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