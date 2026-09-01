Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 01, 2026

Davis Found Guilty in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday in the death of Tupac Shakur ...

Posted by REDIAL at 09:32 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/01

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Davis Found Guilty in Tupac Shakur's Murder (0 comments) ...

USS Theodore Roosevelt Set to Sail to the Middle East (7 comments) ...

Trial Date Set for Alleged 9/11 Mastermind (26 comments) ...

Lewzer’s triumphal arch will cause ‘adverse’ effects (3 comments) ...

Lewzer says US has deal to control Venezuela's oil (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A jury found Duane "Keffe D" Davis guilty of orchestrating the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur, marking the first conviction in a case that has gripped hip-hop fans for decades.

[image or embed]

-- WTKR News 3 (@wtkr3.bsky.social) 9:22 PM Â· Aug 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort