Amount of Recalled Food Is Skyrocketing

Good. Americans are too fat anyway.



#3 | Posted by snoofy



It's mind boggling how bad the food is in the US. I've really had my eyes opened over the last five or six weeks on the difference(s) between food in the US and, at least, in Europe.



There is, of course, the obvious stuff like bread is way better tasting and will actually mold within 2-3 days if not consumed because it isn't loaded up with preservatives. Plus it's made with actual real ingredients of flour, water, salt and yeast.



But there's just the overall feel of eating here. Portions are slightly smaller and you feel a content feeling of being full when done. But never that bloated, uncomfortable full that seemed to last for hours. Not even when I eat at home, making standard meals I made all the time when in the US.



Me and my oldest son had a guy's weekend this past Saturday/Sunday and to close it I made us steak dinners Sunday night. About 5-6 oz per steak plus mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Either there's a substantial difference in food quality here or I got Chinese take out steaks - a meal with typical portions that would have made me feel full through bed time left me hungry about an hour before bed.



I always ate a protein-skewed diet to maintain a slight calorie deficit and maintain weight. In the US, it worked for the most part, but I would have periods of gains that resulted in a gradual pace of weight gain over the last several years. The exact same habits here have resulted in me losing about 15 lbs in five weeks.



It pains me to say it, but RFK had the right answer but apparently the wrong math with the food issue. Too bad he's chosen to gut food safety monitoring while diverting most of his attention to the absolute worst topic he could - anti-vaccine bulls*&^ that has already caused disease outbreaks in other countries he's tried it in.