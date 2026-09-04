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Friday, September 04, 2026

Deportation Surge Came at Expense of Fentanyl Seizures

DHS's Office of Inspector General found that fentanyl seizures by Homeland Security Investigations plummeted 39% between fiscal years 2024 and 2025 ...

Posted by qcp at 08:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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BREAKING: Trump's DHS took a step back from seizing Fentanyl so that ICE could terrorize our streets. In just one year at HSI: - Fentanyl investigations down 24% - Fentanyl seizures down 39% - Hours spent countering fentanyl down approx. 30%

-- Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) 11:52 AM Â· Sep 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Heck of a job Orangey.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-02 09:18 AM | Reply

Well, they bombed all those Venezuelan fishermen....

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 12:43 AM | Reply

Drowning it in a bathtub.

-- Grover Norquist

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-03 10:29 PM | Reply

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