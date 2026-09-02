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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

US: 'papers Please,' in Order to Get Child's Passport

The U.S. State Department has proposed requiring parents applying for passports for their children to provide proof of their own citizenship or immigration status as part of President Donald Trump's latest effort to limit birthright citizenship.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/02

Status: user

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If you are a visa holder/temp resident in the U.S., and your child was born here and doesn't have a passport, GET A PASSPORT FOR THEM IMMEDIATELY. Like, make the appointment this week. www.nytimes.com/2025/01/21/u ...

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-- Swapna Krishna (@swapnakrishna.com) 12:49 PM Â· Jan 22, 2025

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More from the article ...

... The White House referred Reuters questions to the State Department. In a statement, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said that "President Trump has been unequivocal that this Administration will protect the meaning and value of American citizenship, full stop, and that includes making sure our passport adjudication process fully reflects that standard."

Limiting birthright citizenship has been one of the president's top priorities in his far-reaching crackdown on immigration. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled his previous attempt violated the country's Constitution.

Trump's initial executive order would have granted automatic U.S. citizenship at birth only to children with at least one parent who was a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident known as a green card holder.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court found the order was unlawful, with a majority finding it violated the Citizenship Clause of the Constitution's 14th Amendment. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-02 03:49 PM | Reply

"Let me tell you something, Toymaker. This nose of mine has never failed me. And if there *are* children here, my friend... you will die."

[laughs maniacally]

#2 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-02 06:35 PM | Reply

Republicans sure do love pointless, unnecessary paperwork.

Paperwork that only exists to deter people from engaging government services in the first place.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-02 07:16 PM | Reply

Papers please... That you were vaccinated by unproven vaccine or you will lose your job and livelihood..
---its not fascism when we 2 faced HYPOCRITICAL f/in liars do it....libs.

#4 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-09-02 07:55 PM | Reply

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