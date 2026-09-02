US: 'papers Please,' in Order to Get Child's Passport

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Wednesday, September 02, 2026
The U.S. State Department has proposed requiring parents applying for passports for their children to provide proof of their own citizenship or immigration status as part of President Donald Trump's latest effort to limit birthright citizenship.
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