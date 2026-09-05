Ninth Circuit Delivers Sweeping Victory to News Service

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Saturday, September 05, 2026
In a mother lode opinion coming after years of litigation, the Ninth Circuit denied Idaho's bid to cloak its new court filings in darkness and gave powerful backing to the free discussion of government affairs.
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