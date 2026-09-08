Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 08, 2026

US Police Fear Being Recorded with Meta Glasses

In January, the New York Police Department's counterterrorism unit sent out a memo warning police officers about a new potential "security and counterintelligence" threat: Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 05:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US Police Fear Being Recorded with Meta Glasses (2 comments) ...

Tesla Gives Up on the Solar Roof (8 comments) ...

Orlando: White Supremacist boxes Jew Pedophile (2 comments) ...

Ukraine Strikes Major Russian Rocket Factory (5 comments) ...

Zelensky Announces Recapture of 745 Sq Km in Oleksandrivsk (9 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

just got arrested for going up to a police officer while wearing meta glasses and saying "computer, transfer $100,000 from this officer's bank account into my account" and then waving my hands like a magician

-- derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) 11:25 PM Â· Sep 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Filming police (and all govt employees) in the performance of their duty is always legal.

Shuck it Ice. Shuck it criminal cops. Suhck it cops who turn the other way when they see fellow cops break laws.

#1 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-09-08 12:16 PM | Reply

Filming police (and all govt employees) in the performance of their duty is always legal.
#1 | Posted by Wardog

You are misinformed. The government has the authority to restrict recording in non-public areas of government buildings.
If you don't believe me then go ahead and try to walk in to your local police department and ask them where the interrogation rooms and prisoner cells are because you plan on filming investigators and guards performing their jobs. Better yet, walk into a juvenile court room and proclaim to the judge that you are there to film them doing their job because it is always legal for the public to do so.
Let us know how that turns out for you.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-08 02:38 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort