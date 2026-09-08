US Police Fear Being Recorded with Meta Glasses

Filming police (and all govt employees) in the performance of their duty is always legal.

#1 | Posted by Wardog



You are misinformed. The government has the authority to restrict recording in non-public areas of government buildings.

If you don't believe me then go ahead and try to walk in to your local police department and ask them where the interrogation rooms and prisoner cells are because you plan on filming investigators and guards performing their jobs. Better yet, walk into a juvenile court room and proclaim to the judge that you are there to film them doing their job because it is always legal for the public to do so.

Let us know how that turns out for you.