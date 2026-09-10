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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Why the Versatile PB&J Remains King of the Lunchbox

If there is a single sandwich associated with childhood and school lunches in the U.S.A, it has to be the PB&J.

Posted by LampLighter at 01:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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More from the article ...

... It's been 125 years since the first known written recipe, and the PB&J concept is still going strong.

In its simplest form, it's a lunchbox staple, but it's also a jumping-off point for creative takes in eateries from delis to high-end restaurants.

It's nothing if not versatile: When peanut allergies led to school bans, alternative nut butters like almond and seed butters like sunflower, flaxseed and pumpkin seed stepped in.

The combo began as a tea sandwich for the wealthy

The recipe that appeared in 1901 in The Boston Cooking School Magazine was written by Julia Davis Chandler.

It called for currant or crab-apple jelly and was viewed as a fancy tea-time snack for wealthy people.

In the 1920s and 30s, commercial peanut butter and machine-sliced bread became widely available. Peter Pan and Skippy were early brands, and then Jif came along in the 1950s. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 12:06 AM | Reply

The real change happened after WWII.

GIs got packets with crackers, jelly, chocolate, cigarettes, peanut butter, etc.

The resourceful soldiers combined the pb and the j between the crackers.

Once home, they switched out crackers for Wonder Bread ... and a classic was born.

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-10 12:41 AM | Reply

@#2 ... The real change happened after WWII. ...

So, applying more widely a phenomenon that had occurred previously?


Yeah, going from crackers to bread is quite significant.

What prompted me for this topic was, well, I had a PB&J for lunch today.

It was great. Flavorful and filling.

:)

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 01:00 AM | Reply

Jelly is for ----.

Not that there's anything wrong with that.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-10 01:50 AM | Reply

@#2

Though, I have to say ... tomorrow, I may also have a PB&J for lunch.

Though, I may get radical, and toast the bread before I make the sandwich.

That adds issues to the making of the sandwich. The warm bread seems to make the PB aspect rather, I'll say, gooey.

But I'll deal with it.

:)



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 01:50 AM | Reply

@#4 ... Jelly is for ----. ...

Why?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 01:52 AM | Reply

@#4

Or are you in the Elvis realm that seems to prefer peanut butter with bananas?


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 01:54 AM | Reply

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