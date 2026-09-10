Why the Versatile PB&J Remains King of the Lunchbox

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In its simplest form, it's a lunchbox staple, but it's also a jumping-off point for creative takes in eateries from delis to high-end restaurants.



It's nothing if not versatile: When peanut allergies led to school bans, alternative nut butters like almond and seed butters like sunflower, flaxseed and pumpkin seed stepped in.



The combo began as a tea sandwich for the wealthy



The recipe that appeared in 1901 in The Boston Cooking School Magazine was written by Julia Davis Chandler.



It called for currant or crab-apple jelly and was viewed as a fancy tea-time snack for wealthy people.



In the 1920s and 30s, commercial peanut butter and machine-sliced bread became widely available. Peter Pan and Skippy were early brands, and then Jif came along in the 1950s. ...