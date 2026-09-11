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Friday, September 11, 2026

Texas Man Charged after Threats to Talarico

A North Texas man is charged with two counts of terroristic threat against a public servant after the Texas Department of Public Safety said he sent violent messages to Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico in August.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:32 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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-- The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 7:35 PM Â· Sep 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Is this dude going to be the keynote speaker at the orange pedo's Texas klan rally?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-10 01:13 AM | Reply

He prolly regrets that the charges are state-level, so Pres Trump cannot pardon him.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 01:16 AM | Reply

North Texas? He's a ------- Okie, OKAY?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-10 01:49 AM | Reply

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