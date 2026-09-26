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Saturday, September 26, 2026

New Hampshire Libertarian Party Endorse Assassination of Elected Democrats

The New Hampshire Libertarian Party has again issued a call for political violence.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:33 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/26

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The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire was decertified by the National Libertarian Party earlier this year.

[image or embed]

-- HuffPost (@huffpost.com) 4:08 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Theatre of some kind. They can't be serious.

Art can get you in trouble.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-26 08:55 AM | Reply

They also endorsed burning them alive.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 09:15 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

They can't be serious.

#1 | POSTED BY DBT2

Oh, they're being serious.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 09:16 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Willoby lives in NH?

"A-yuh!"

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-26 09:53 AM | Reply

"Vote GOP"

White Libertarians for Red Fascism!

NH Libertarians: Probably two backdoor-loving guys living together in a mountain shack w/guns.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-26 10:38 AM | Reply

I grew up in NH, starting in the 1950's. We left in 2013 'cause we couldn't afford the health insurance anymore (Thank you mommy knows best Jeanne Shaheen). After reading about this Libertarian party, I'm eff-ing glad to be gone! Ayup back Corky...

#6 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-09-26 06:39 PM | Reply

The Libertarian party was taken over by MAGA Republicans (they called themselves the Mises caucus). And they have basically destroyed it.

Last election cycle they had Trump speak at their national convention, if that gives you an idea of how complete it was.

So this is basically a MAGA Republican puppet calling for assassinating Democrats. Actual Libertarians calling for the assassination of public officials would surprise me. I don't think MAGA Republicans calling for the assassination of Democrats would surprise anyone.

#7 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-26 07:10 PM | Reply

that's funny, democrats actually shoot at and kill their opponents......or anyone that disagrees with them

RIP Charlie Kirk

#8 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-09-26 07:11 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Trump's still sucking air, ain't he?

What's funny is you believe Charlie Kirk was shot by that kid. S-U-C-K-E-R

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-26 08:08 PM | Reply

Maverdipshit, are you going to leave another pile of dead cops after the November election?

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-26 08:43 PM | Reply

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