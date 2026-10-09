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Friday, October 09, 2026

How Trump Has Alienated Voters for the G.O.P.

Signs are emerging that dispirited Republican voters may stay home in November, bringing a Democratic surge without many conversions.

Posted by qcp at 09:31 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

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More: If Democrats make big gains in the midterm elections in four weeks, it may not only be because their most loyal voters come out in force, or because their candidates have converted Republican voters to their cause.

Instead, the Democrats' dream blue wave could come from Republicans who sour on President Trump and stay home. It already has a name: the red undertow.

Across the country, signs are emerging of an enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans, even among those who consider themselves likely to vote. A stretch of rural southwest Michigan " long a Republican stronghold " illustrates the point, with more signs for blueberries and eggs than for political candidates. Volunteers are not showing up to door-knock. And many voters say they are tuning this election out.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-08 09:12 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I'm sure this is a good article....but unfortunately I can't read it.

#2 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-08 09:26 AM | Reply

It's an unlocked gift article.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-08 09:54 AM | Reply

Beware of the undertoad!

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-08 10:06 AM | Reply

but unfortunately I can't read it.

Kansas education?

#5 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-08 10:26 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

Ouch!

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-08 10:33 AM | Reply

5

Yes. I'm always proudly of mine educations I gotz here's in Kansas.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-08 11:09 AM | Reply

okay.....I was able to read it. Thanks for the clarification.

The GOP doesn't seem to be able to scare the moderates away from the democratic party candidates like they've usually been able to in the past.

I'm seeing "We don't want their california liberalism blah blah" being used but it's not like the normal way in which a voter is being told they are going to lose something if this democrat wins.

I'm used to seeing higher taxes, gun restrictions, performing abortions in your middle school, etc...you know....---- like that being thrown out.

The moderate who is capable of voting for a democrat is not really having the ---- scared out of them this time.

Obviously they can't use high gas prices or inflation against the democrat like usual.

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-08 11:48 AM | Reply

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