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Friday, October 09, 2026

Russian Attack on Ukrainian Bus Stop Targets Civilian Buses

At least 30 people have been killed in a Russian glide bomb attack on two civilian buses in the eastern front line city of Kramatorsk, rescue officials say.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

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A Russian glide bomb killed dozens of Ukrainians at a bus stop Kramatorsk on Thursday, in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent months. Two buses were hit by the bomb during rush hour, killing at least 30 people and injuring 18, according to Ukraine's state emergency service.

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-- Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) 9:15 AM Â· Oct 8, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Putin commits war crimes just like Dotard.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-08 02:24 PM | Reply

Russians go on Human Safaris for fun. Recently droned a civilian just out walking his dog.

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 02:57 PM | Reply

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