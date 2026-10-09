Trump Bought SpaceX Debt Days Before Unveiling Space Policy

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Friday, October 09, 2026
Trump reports that these purchases and trades are done by a third party with no information from Trump. He disclosed his investment in SpaceX and other tech companies the same day he held a 'New Golden Age Summit' in Washington D.C. where he gave medals to heads of several of the companies in which he invested his personal money.
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