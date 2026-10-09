Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 09, 2026

Trump Bought SpaceX Debt Days Before Unveiling Space Policy

Trump reports that these purchases and trades are done by a third party with no information from Trump. He disclosed his investment in SpaceX and other tech companies the same day he held a 'New Golden Age Summit' in Washington D.C. where he gave medals to heads of several of the companies in which he invested his personal money.

Posted by retort at 10:49 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Bought SpaceX Debt Days Before Unveiling Space Policy (12 comments) ...

Dying Patients Are Inundated by Misinformation (9 comments) ...

Superpowers Race to Put Nuclear Reactors on the Moon (13 comments) ...

Kristi Noem's Agency Gave Her Donor a Lucrative Contract Just Before She Left (17 comments) ...

Cornell President Calls Rape Inquiry 'Defining Moment' for Campus (7 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

This would sink a presidency in any other era. I would bet most Americans will never hear it even happened.[image or embed]

-- Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 11:39 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The American government is an honor system, King Dotard has no honor.
Murder isn't illegal if nobody arrests you for it.

#1 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-09 11:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He also bought Dell stock right before the he signed a big fat years-long deal to supply feds with their shitty laptops.

#2 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-09 11:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

It would be news if this convicted felon did not behave as you would expect a convicted felon to behave.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-09 11:42 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Nothing to see here. Move along. Only the weak will fail!

Now pay off my $100,000 Amex bill, Honey Please!

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-09 11:43 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

This is what happens when a failed casino operator, TV game show host and noted con-artist is elected to govern public policy.

#5 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-09 11:50 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 5

He's lining his diapers with gold!

Trumpers 'think' this is pure genius, and as American as apple strudel.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 12:29 PM | Reply

Of course he did because he is the single biggest corrupt piece of shit on the planet.

But hey, Slick WIllie solicited donations for guest stays in the white house.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-09 12:37 PM | Reply

is elected to govern public policy.

And given immunity from the corrupt assholes on the supreme court.

#8 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-09 12:38 PM | Reply

Obama wore a brown suit, so all's fair...

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 12:38 PM | Reply

Impeach, impeach, impeach. Dare the GOP Senate to ignore it!

#10 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-09 01:06 PM | Reply

Why is this news ?

News should be when he does something honest.

#11 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-10-09 01:07 PM | Reply

Murder isn't illegal if nobody arrests you for it.

"I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters."
-Trump

#12 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-09 02:23 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort