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Sunday, October 11, 2026

RFK Jr. Unveils Initiative Looking for Vaccine Injuries

Under anti-vaccine Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the federal health department is undertaking an agency-wide effort to focus on injuries claimed to be related to vaccines.

Posted by lamplighter at 04:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/10

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Dramatic changes to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program could drive drugmakers from the market, threatening access to shots, experts say. "If (Kennedy's) unstated goal is to basically destroy the vaccine industry, that could do it." By @sheinvestigates.bsky.social

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 11:21 AM Â· Jul 20, 2025

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More from the article ...

... In a press announcement Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) laid out four aspects of the large-scale initiative.

The first is a new clinic at the National Institutes of Health that is "dedicated to studying and caring for patients experiencing health problems following vaccination."

Despite only being announced today, the clinic actually opened October 5, and Kennedy secretly attended its ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside other high-level Trump administration officials.

It's unclear why his visit and the clinic's opening were not disclosed by the Trump administration, but they were reported by Bloomberg Law at the time.

Another aspect of the initiative is a proposal to reimburse doctors for reporting possible injuries from vaccines to a federal system called VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). VAERS, which is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a common focus of anti-vaccine advocates, who incessantly misuse it.

The system is meant to be an indiscriminate dragnet of any potential safety concerns linked to vaccines, providing a sensitive early warning monitoring system.

Anyone, including members of the public, can submit an unvetted report.

The CDC continuously monitors and assesses those reports, finding that the vast majority are not actually related to vaccinations.

Still, anti-vaccine advocates"particularly those involved in litigation seeking money for alleged vaccine injuries -- often point to the trove of unsubstantiated reports on VAERS as evidence that vaccines are dangerous. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 09:33 PM | Reply

The best thing about a witch hunt is that you always find a witch.

Who will they come looking for next?

Questions Republicans don't ask themselves.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 09:54 PM | Reply

@#2 ... The best thing about a witch hunt is that you always find a witch. ...

My guess is that this ~initiative~ will be focused more upon verifying the unsubstantiated phlegm that HHS Sec Kennedy has been spewing over the years, than actual evidenced-based determinations.

But that is only my guess ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 10:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He's a literal ------. ---- this stupid ----.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-10 10:00 PM | Reply

I'd like to invite RFK Jr. to eat a bag of dicks and leave the rest of us alone. Such a nutcase.

#5 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-11 08:07 PM | Reply

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