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Thursday, October 15, 2026

U.S. Is Sending Hundreds of Troops to Latin America

The Pentagon is expanding its fight against drug traffickers, even as the plans recall a long and bloody history of U.S. intervention in the region.

Posted by retort at 08:03 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Congrats to 600 lucky 10th Mountain troopers who get to hang out in the Panamanian jungle.

[image or embed]

-- George Pearkes (@peark.es) 2:53 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I will end all wars!

- Pedo47

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-15 08:28 AM | Reply

This really isn't anything new. We were doing the same thing in the late 90s when I was still in the Marine Corps. I had a buddy who was in a river assault boat unit that got sent to South America a few different times.

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-15 09:42 AM | Reply

More addicted colonization missions.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-15 10:07 AM | Reply

A man, a lack of a plan, a cabal... PANAMA!

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-15 10:40 AM | Reply

The Pentagon is expanding its fight against drug traffickers

Or are we reasserting control over the drug trade?

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-15 10:52 AM | Reply

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