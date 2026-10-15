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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Trump Calls Off Livestream Execution

US President Donald Trump has called off plans to livestream the execution of former US army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan by firing squad.

Posted by redial at 07:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

redial

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/15

Status: user

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I'd like to think President Trump read my column yesterday and was convinced to not livestream the execution. But then I remembered the reading thing ... apnews.com/article/trum ... , after bipartisan backlash, says Pentagon won't livestream execution of Fort Hood shooter

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-- Frank Figliuzzi (@frankfigliuzzi.bsky.social) 12:12 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

TACO TACO MAN
HE HAS TO BE A TACO MAN!

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-15 12:12 PM | Reply

Vlad, Xi, Kim, and Khamenei have been enjoying delicious Trump Tacos for years now!

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 12:32 PM | Reply

#2 Well, that's speculative. What is clear is he enjoys licking their taints whenever he can.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-15 12:51 PM | Reply

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