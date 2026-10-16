Iran's Precision Strikes Picked Apart Gulf Infrastructure

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Friday, October 16, 2026
Iran's missiles and drones have hit Gulf infrastructure sites at least 135 times, causing cascading failures that Gulf states have often concealed. Despite repeated official statements that the damage came from debris, Reuters found the equipment struck was, time and again, exactly what mattered most.
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