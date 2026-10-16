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Friday, October 16, 2026

Iran's Precision Strikes Picked Apart Gulf Infrastructure

Iran's missiles and drones have hit Gulf infrastructure sites at least 135 times, causing cascading failures that Gulf states have often concealed. Despite repeated official statements that the damage came from debris, Reuters found the equipment struck was, time and again, exactly what mattered most.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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Could be some complications with doing 'Venezuela' in Iran ... www.reuters.com/investigates ...

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-- Brian Finucane (@bcfinucane.bsky.social) 12:24 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Iran and its proxies have carried out dozens of pinpoint strikes on infrastructure in the Gulf since the start of the war, systematically disabling critical equipment and causing cascading failures and economic damage region-wide in a deft campaign that helps explain how the Islamic Republic has held its own against the more powerful US military.

Iran and the allies it arms went after vital oil-routing systems at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, the main port outside the Strait of Hormuz, disabling operations for weeks.

They hit Qatar's Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas facility, striking two of the "cold boxes" that house cooling equipment that liquefies gas.

They targeted airports across at least four countries, this month striking one in Saudi Arabia four days in a single week.

And they incinerated a pumping station and damaged two others along a key Saudi pipeline, cutting off another main bypass around Iran's blockade of Hormuz.

Attacks like these on Gulf infrastructure have been announced without detail during the war by governments in the region and other players. But a Reuters investigation reveals how precise these strikes have been, the resulting failure of critical equipment at key facilities, and the extent of the damage - both physical and economic. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 04:01 PM | Reply

"failures that Gulf states have often concealed"

Hegseth concealed the true damage too.
I guess we're as trustworthy as Gulf States now.

Congratulations, Republicans.
You Built That!

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 05:20 PM | Reply

Make America the Gulf (States) Again!

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 06:50 PM | Reply

Iran gets satellite imagery and precision munitions for Russia.

Russia gets money from the orange sack of ----.

Iran is funded by Trump.

Congratulations you morons, you are responsible for the deaths of american soldiers.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-16 08:55 AM | Reply

Russia and China.

Who's China funded by?

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-16 09:16 AM | Reply

Apple

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 03:53 PM | Reply

and Walmart. Rich & poor, in it together.

#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-16 04:35 PM | Reply

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