Iran's Precision Strikes Picked Apart Gulf Infrastructure

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Iran and the allies it arms went after vital oil-routing systems at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, the main port outside the Strait of Hormuz, disabling operations for weeks.



They hit Qatar's Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas facility, striking two of the "cold boxes" that house cooling equipment that liquefies gas.



They targeted airports across at least four countries, this month striking one in Saudi Arabia four days in a single week.



And they incinerated a pumping station and damaged two others along a key Saudi pipeline, cutting off another main bypass around Iran's blockade of Hormuz.



Attacks like these on Gulf infrastructure have been announced without detail during the war by governments in the region and other players. But a Reuters investigation reveals how precise these strikes have been, the resulting failure of critical equipment at key facilities, and the extent of the damage - both physical and economic. ...