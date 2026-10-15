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Thursday, October 15, 2026

ICE Planning $100 Million 'Nightmare' Domestic Spy Program

Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to hire 142 intelligence contractors with top secret clearances and deploy them in cities across the country.

Posted by retort at 04:51 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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"It looks dangerously like the construction of an internal spying agency," said Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union. "It's a nightmare in the making." buff.ly/jTk1bTa

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-- The American Prospect (@prospect.org) 4:00 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump constructs another bar to the prison he wants all of us in.

This is the Secret Police.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-15 04:56 PM | Reply

Hope they build a list of all the MAGA hat buyers!

IYKYK

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-15 05:19 PM | Reply

'Hope they build a list of all the MAGA hat buyers!"

I own a red "TRUMP 2028" hat. It's still in the packaging. It was a gift from my Republican brother, knowing I'd never wear it.

But fair enough: I got him a pink pussy hat.

This year, he's getting a sweatshirt with a small Canadian maple leaf on it. For safety when traveling abroad, of course.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-15 05:43 PM | Reply

For safety when traveling abroad, of course.

LOL sad but true.

#4 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:44 PM | Reply

Unfortunately.

Unless democrats win in November.

What the United States of America stood for my entire life is done.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:47 PM | Reply

What the United States of America stood for my entire life is done.
Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:47 PM | Reply

Eh, it's been done for a while now. We've been giving all the money to the 1% since like 1980.

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:48 PM | Reply

Giving dems the Senate will end this madness.

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-15 06:06 PM | Reply

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