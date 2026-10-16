Jammed Rifle Foiled Neo Nazi's Mass Shooting

"a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day,"



^

Imagine thinking this person should have the right to bear arms.



Republicans truly believe we are all safer when people like him have guns.



It's a lifelong commitment to insanity. Republicans can't get better from this. Not even when their own kids die from guns will they think guns are bad for society. Even as guns are the leading cause of death for children, Republicans think guns are good.