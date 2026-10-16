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Friday, October 16, 2026

Jammed Rifle Foiled Neo Nazi's Mass Shooting

In a manifesto, Alexandros Paporakis identified as "a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day," according to court records.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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Prosecutors say Alexandros Paporakis, 19, spent two years planning a mass shooting and wound up targeting a Hindu worship center in Aurora, Ill. Then, when the time came, his AR-style rifle jammed. From @cindylu7.bsky.social and @tinasfon.bsky.social: chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2026/1 ...

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-- Jon Seidel (@jonseidel.bsky.social) 8:25 AM Â· Oct 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"A co-worker at Taco Bell"

Nacho day, Nazi scumbag.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 01:12 AM | Reply

Has ------- offered him up a pardon yet?

Oh wait, he is too poor to buy one from him.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-16 08:51 AM | Reply

In a manifesto, Alexandros Paporakis identified as "a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day," according to court records.

IOW, he's one of stinky's very fine people.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-16 12:32 PM | Reply

"a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day,"

^
Imagine thinking this person should have the right to bear arms.

Republicans truly believe we are all safer when people like him have guns.

It's a lifelong commitment to insanity. Republicans can't get better from this. Not even when their own kids die from guns will they think guns are bad for society. Even as guns are the leading cause of death for children, Republicans think guns are good.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-16 05:54 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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