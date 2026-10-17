Matt Gaetz Sued, Lawsuit Alleges Trafficking

King Missile - Detachable Penis (1992)

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Lyrics excerpt ...



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(Detachable penis)



This comes in handy a lot of the time.



I can leave it home when I think it's gonna get me in trouble, or I can rent it out when I don't need it.



But now and then I go to a party, get drunk, and the next morning I can't for the life of me remember what I did with it

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