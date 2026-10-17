Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 17, 2026

Matt Gaetz Sued, Lawsuit Alleges Trafficking

Two women this week sued former GOP Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and two others -- including a former state legislator -- in federal court and accused the men of engaging in an alleged sex trafficking scheme ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:30 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/17

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Fat Rapist Can’t Protect Ships Around The Strait Of Hormuz (0 comments) ...

Matt Gaetz Sued, Lawsuit Alleges Trafficking (7 comments) ...

Two-Time Pedo 47 Voter Exposes Brutal Reality (1 comments) ...

Trump Removes Sanctions On Russia (26 comments) ...

Jammed Rifle Foiled Neo Nazi's Mass Shooting (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW Miami Herald: Two women have filed a federal civil lawsuit accusing Matt Gaetz and two others of participating in an alleged sex trafficking scheme involving young women, drugs and traveling across state lines. www.miamiherald.com/news/politic ...

[image or embed]

-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 12:10 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA

---- OFF BEAVIS!

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 01:11 AM | Reply

Oh, wow.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 01:41 AM | Reply

King Missile - Detachable Penis (1992)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

genius.com

...
I woke up this morning with a bad hangover, and my penis was missing again. This happens all the time; it's detachable

(Detachable penis)

This comes in handy a lot of the time.

I can leave it home when I think it's gonna get me in trouble, or I can rent it out when I don't need it.

But now and then I go to a party, get drunk, and the next morning I can't for the life of me remember what I did with it
...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 01:57 AM | Reply

Gaetz was Trump's first choice for his second-term Attorney General.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-16 07:55 AM | Reply

too ----- for the trump admin. oof

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-16 08:02 AM | Reply

Well, if they weren't named, they don't exist. We'll even name our fetuses and have birthdays for them if their God-implanted souls and operating systems give out before they are dropped out of the womb to fend for themselves.

The GOP

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-16 01:30 PM | Reply

Vance/Gaetz '28!

No couch will be safe!

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-16 01:46 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort