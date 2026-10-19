Poll: Americans Are Anxious, Pessimistic and Deeply Unhappy with Trump Ahead of the Midterms

Once an oligarchic system is in place that creates constant chaos and dysfunction in order to secure its power, there are only two doors that lead out of the room- one door leads to tyranny and the other leads to revolution.



The current Republican party is nothing more than the death cough of the Roman Empire and at this point brings nothing to the table except oligarchic tyranny.

Democratic Socialism brings revolution. But first it must deconstruct the very platform through which it can still achieve power: the largely corporatist Democratic party.



Welcome to the Revolution.