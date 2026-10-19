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Monday, October 19, 2026

Poll: Americans Are Anxious, Pessimistic and Deeply Unhappy with Trump Ahead of the Midterms

The share of Americans who believe the country is on the wrong track is at the highest level of the president's second term, according to the NBC News Decision Desk Poll.

Posted by retort at 11:07 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump just hit his lowest approval rating in the history of Fox News polling -- across both presidencies.

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-- Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 7:06 AM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Trump's Big Lie was about the 2020 election, but his Big Myth was about his competence - the delusion that the man who bankrupted a casino, ran Trump University into the ground, and presided over the serial botches of Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, the Trump Shuttle, Trump Mortgage, the Tour de Trump, Trump the Game, and Trump Magazine, actually knew how to run anything more complicated than a bottle of spray tan. It's only gotten worse as he purges experts and grownups from his government, and surrounds himself with toadies, ------, and zealots who tell him what he wants to hear and never, even suggest that the emperor's shortcomings are dangling in the breeze."

Charlie Sykes

#1 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-10-19 11:35 AM | Reply

Once an oligarchic system is in place that creates constant chaos and dysfunction in order to secure its power, there are only two doors that lead out of the room- one door leads to tyranny and the other leads to revolution.

The current Republican party is nothing more than the death cough of the Roman Empire and at this point brings nothing to the table except oligarchic tyranny.
Democratic Socialism brings revolution. But first it must deconstruct the very platform through which it can still achieve power: the largely corporatist Democratic party.

Welcome to the Revolution.

#2 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-19 11:36 AM | Reply

I can't understand why Americans can't be happy with a mentally ill criminal as president.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-19 12:07 PM | Reply

Problem for Dems is their polling numbers are even lower.

#4 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-10-19 12:13 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Well, I think we still need to give the President more time. He has been doing a great job--re-naming those bodies of water, ending 27 wars, helping his friends with their tax bills, fixing our relationship with Russia, getting those Biden gas prices to finally come down, all while playing golf only twice a week. Amazing, and after the election everyone is getting $5,000!
--MAGA sheep

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-19 12:21 PM | Reply

Add Trump's assistance to Putin to the issues Trump is so underwater on he'll drown GOP candidates but good

#6 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-19 01:47 PM | Reply

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