Poll: Americans Are Anxious, Pessimistic and Deeply Unhappy with Trump Ahead of the Midterms

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Monday, October 19, 2026
The share of Americans who believe the country is on the wrong track is at the highest level of the president's second term, according to the NBC News Decision Desk Poll.
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