United Airlines CEO: 'We Should Have a National Wealth Tax'

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Wednesday, October 21, 2026
"Wealth inequality has become a danger to our society, and we need to address that," [United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby] said. "We should have a national wealth tax -- it won't work by state because people will just move. And I think we should have inheritance taxes that get close to 100% at some level. I would pay them."
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