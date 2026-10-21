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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

United Airlines CEO: 'We Should Have a National Wealth Tax'

"Wealth inequality has become a danger to our society, and we need to address that," [United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby] said. "We should have a national wealth tax -- it won't work by state because people will just move. And I think we should have inheritance taxes that get close to 100% at some level. I would pay them."

Posted by taxman at 08:31 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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taxman

Joined 2006/04/28
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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United Airlines CEO: 'We Should Have a National Wealth Tax' (14 comments) ...

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United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby defends charging more for an aisle or window seat in a new interview with the New York Times.

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-- Yahoo Finance (@yahoofinance.com) 9:42 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

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He sees the crippling costs that the GOP has inflicted on Americans and how it will impact air travel and ruin his cushy job.

The hoarding of wealth at the top is unsustainable.

Health care costs increasing 4x the rate of wage growth is unsustainable.

Housing costs increasing at twice the growth of wages is unsustainable.

It will all fall apart.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 11:49 AM | Reply

The cynic in me says the real underlying issue for him is all of the wealthy people and their private/chartered jets are causing harm to his industry.

#2 | Posted by taxman at 2026-10-20 11:59 AM | Reply

Good to see you, Taxman. Been a while......

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-20 12:29 PM | Reply

#1 | POSTED BY NIXON A
#2 | POSTED BY TAXMAN

Nah, that's the populous take, the comment came when he was asked about eroding public trust in CEOs. This is all reputation or framing for himself as concerned about inequality, hoping it can soften criticism of high executive pay and airline fees.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-20 01:22 PM | Reply

Eberly, I've been lurking just not posting. Thanks for the welcome back.

#5 | Posted by taxman at 2026-10-20 04:01 PM | Reply

wb taxman.

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-20 04:22 PM | Reply

Corporate taxes back to 50%+.

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-20 06:18 PM | Reply

"Wealth inequality has become a danger to our society, and we need to address that"

How about you address it personally, at United Airlines, where you're the CEO?

To his, uh, credit, it's definitely on-brand for a Capitalist to say government ought to solve the problem his own actions as CEO helped create.

The concept of personal responsibility is unknown to these people. Then again, for Capitalism to function, we require the State to shield the personal assets of the stakeholders against the claims of creditors and lawsuits.

Rich people not taking personal responsibility for their actions is the lifeblood of Capitalism.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-20 08:12 PM | Reply

How about you address it personally, at United Airlines, where you're the CEO?

And lower profits by 1%? The Board will hang him.

He wants the government to do it for him.

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-21 07:44 AM | Reply

What kind of pay cut did he take to help fix this?

#10 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-21 09:23 AM | Reply

Obviously he's a "Socialist," right?
Isn't that the usual smear word to tar everyone that goes against the Trump era status quo?

#11 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-21 09:58 AM | Reply

How do you implement a wealth tax?

Tax returns are about taxing transactions

estate taxes are about taxing a transfer of assets

property taxes are about taxing real estate, which can be identified

wealth is considerably more problematic when you see how assets can be titled and hid behind multiple entities.

It's a complicated issue

#12 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-21 10:07 AM | Reply

And lower profits by 1%? The Board will hang him.
He wants the government to do it for him.

#9 | Posted by Nixon

You are correct. That was my point.
He is looking for the Government to force him to do the right thing.

He doesn't have the mettle to simply do the right thing by himself, for himself.
And why? Because it would cost him his job.
That's Capitalism in a nutshell.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 10:34 AM | Reply

property taxes are about taxing real estate, which can be identified
#12 | Posted by eberly

Assets are property.
I guess you're saying the rich would lie, and hide their assets.

And that why it's "complicated."
Because rich people will lie when money is on the line.

#14 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 10:36 AM | Reply

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