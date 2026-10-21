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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Elon Musk ordered Starlink slowdown for Ukraine: Report

Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of a version of SpaceX's Starlink that Ukraine has relied on in its war against Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing U.S. officials and people familiar with the matter.

Posted by OCUser at 10:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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OCUser

Joined 2018/10/30
Visited 2026/10/21

Status: user

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BREAKING WSJ: Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of the military-grade version of Starlink that Ukraine relied on.

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 4:30 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

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One of the people who spoke with the news outlet claimed that Musk discussed the matter with multiple senior Trump administration officials, including the president himself, prior to imposing the Starlink speed cap.

POSTED BY OCUSER

Fascist conspirators.

1930s movie serials would have had a great time with evil characters like Musk and Trump. I wonder which of them would have been the Red Claw?

Probably not Donald. he would have rebelled at wearing a mask.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-21 10:00 AM | Reply

You know Trump was not going to admit fault.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-21 10:33 AM | Reply

Go directly to Leavenworth.
Do not pass GO.
Do not collect $200.

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-22 12:36 AM | Reply

Why would any country choose Starlink now, knowing that it is a tool for Elon Musk to blackmail them?

I guess he must have done the math, and he's rich enough for that to work.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 02:34 AM | Reply

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