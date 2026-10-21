Elon Musk ordered Starlink slowdown for Ukraine: Report

One of the people who spoke with the news outlet claimed that Musk discussed the matter with multiple senior Trump administration officials, including the president himself, prior to imposing the Starlink speed cap.



POSTED BY OCUSER



Fascist conspirators.



1930s movie serials would have had a great time with evil characters like Musk and Trump. I wonder which of them would have been the Red Claw?



Probably not Donald. he would have rebelled at wearing a mask.