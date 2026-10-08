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Thursday, October 08, 2026

Trump to Build a New 'Camp David' at One of His Golf Resorts

President Donald Trump is eyeing a new presidential retreat la Camp David. The location? His golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Posted by OCUser at 10:32 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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OCUser

Joined 2018/10/30
Visited 2026/10/08

Status: user

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President Trump publicly embraced a proposal to create a Camp David-style presidential retreat at his West Palm Beach golf club, saying it would be "a great idea." The president said it already had a name: Trump International.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 9:45 PM Â· Oct 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... President Donald Trump is eyeing a new presidential retreat la Camp David.

The location? His golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. ...

The grifting continues ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 02:16 PM | Reply

There is no limit to the amount of money this ------- is going to steal from the taxpayers.

Just trying to get as much as he can into his greasy pockets before it implodes.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-07 02:20 PM | Reply

What kind of fucking loser needs to slap his name on everything to support his fantasy that he's not a drooling, self-shitting imbecilic fucktard?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-07 06:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#3 The kind of loser that NO ONE ELSE will ever honor.

The kind that has never done a selfless act.

The kind that doesn't have an ounce of courage in their heart.

The kind that has to build his own monuments because people with a lick of common sense are repelled by his repugnant and corrupt behavior.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-08 07:36 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

If he wants a new retreat with all the comforts and security and communication devices as Camp David as a "Billionaire" (and richer than ever) he can pay for it himself./ sure he will/s

#5 | Posted by randomcanyon at 2026-10-08 10:52 AM | Reply

Headline fail. Should read:

"Fat orange man plans new way to scam Americans."

There--fixed it. You're welcome...

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-08 12:04 PM | Reply

Trump: "This was suggested to me by the military and Secret Service".

Yup, all these important decisions are always someone else's - adding his name to the Kennedy Center, putting his face on currency, his signature on stimulus checks, banners on federal buildings, "Trump class" battleships...

He has no choice, he's just giving his people what they want!

#7 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-08 12:40 PM | Reply

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