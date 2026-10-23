DOJ's New Fraud Tip Line Hijacked to Turn in Trump

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Friday, October 23, 2026
"A man inside our government illegally spent nearly $22 million in taxpayer dollars on bogus campaign ads praising himself. He now resides on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Sen. Bernie Sanders said. "Taxpayers want to know when they'll get their money back."
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