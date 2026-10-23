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Friday, October 23, 2026

DOJ's New Fraud Tip Line Hijacked to Turn in Trump

"A man inside our government illegally spent nearly $22 million in taxpayer dollars on bogus campaign ads praising himself. He now resides on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Sen. Bernie Sanders said. "Taxpayers want to know when they'll get their money back."

Posted by Nixon at 08:33 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

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"A man inside our government illegally spent nearly $22 million in taxpayer dollars on bogus campaign ads praising himself," Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote. "He now resides on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."

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-- Common Dreams (@commondreams.org) 5:58 AM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... "I will be the arbitrator of all these decisions," Trump declared. ...

Quelle surprise.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 02:30 PM | Reply

Highjacked?

Seems like it's working correctly.

The biggest fraudster in America is Donald Trump.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 02:34 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I'm highjacked.

Meant hijacked.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 02:35 PM | Reply

Ah ... the maturity of the Modern Lumper has no equal.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-22 02:58 PM | Reply

Ah ... the maturity of the Modern Lumper has no equal.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut

I'd like to say the stupidity of onelumpofs*&^ has no equal, but alas it does in the average MAGA voter.

Only a stupid piece of s*&^ would turn this thread into a duhhhhh LuMpErZ whatabout.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 10:55 AM | Reply

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