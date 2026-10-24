DOJ Demands California Counties Identify Noncitizen Voters

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Saturday, October 24, 2026
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday sent letters to election officials in every California county asking that they identify potential noncitizens on their voter rolls, according to several reports.
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