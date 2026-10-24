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Saturday, October 24, 2026

DOJ Demands California Counties Identify Noncitizen Voters

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday sent letters to election officials in every California county asking that they identify potential noncitizens on their voter rolls, according to several reports.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 10:32 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 10:51 PM Â· Oct 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump is setting up his Big Steal.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-24 03:50 PM | Reply

Fat idiot's stats are shit. Just like Turdfyck:s upper lip

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-24 04:02 PM | Reply

Waste of time and effort.
DC doesn't control State election rules. Goes for how long it takes to count ALL the votes, too.

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-24 04:39 PM | Reply

"Waste of time and effort."

It's an another weak ass attempt to sow chaos. There is no risk to election employees. The state will protect them. There is a process. Those letters will just be sent to the elections division of the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State will issue instructions.

The blue wall will hold.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-24 05:42 PM | Reply

Maybe MAGA's DoJ should look first in its own backyard?

MAGA Influencer Who Makes Frequent Claims of Dem Voter Fraud Let Three Unrelated People Use His Address to Vote: Report
www.mediaite.com

... MAGA influencer Scott Presler, who has routinely accused Democrats of voter fraud, has been accused of allowing at least three people unrelated to him and who do not live with him to use his Pennsylvania home address to cast their ballots in 2024.

Hartnett added:

An individual who wishes to vote in Pennsylvania must, by state law, reside in the state and the intended election district for at least thirty days before Election Day. The address provided when registering to vote must be considered the residence . . . in which his habitation is fixed, and to which, whenever he is absent, he has the intention of returning.' The law also makes clear that a person shall not be considered to have gained a residence in any election district of this State into which he comes for temporary purposes only, without the intention of making such election district his permanent place of abode.'

Presler's PAC Early Vote Action said in a statement to The Bulwark, "Mr. Presler is a generous person who, over time, has had friends find residency in his home while actively working and residing in Pennsylvania. EVA PAC takes its voter registration compliance with law very seriously. Several of the residents that once lived in Scott's home have now since departed and found residence elsewhere in other states"yet as you've shown, the PA voter rolls continue to reflect their names here. It is pure madness that PA can't clean up their voter rolls."

But Hartnett also investigated "financial documents, voting records, and social media activity" that "calls into question whether these friends' had truly established residency in Pennsylvania as defined in state law." He continued: ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 09:15 PM | Reply

Department Of Jerkoffs can go fuck themselves

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-24 09:22 PM | Reply

Democrats want noncitizens to vote. They want as much vote fraud as possible. They aren't even coy about it.

#7 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-24 11:28 PM | Reply

@#7 ... Democrats want noncitizens to vote. ...

Welcome back to another of your current trolling aliases.

That aside, allow me to ask ...

Got any evidence of that assertion?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 11:37 PM | Reply

They are opposed to any and all verification of their voting rolls.

#9 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-24 11:45 PM | Reply

@#9 ... They are opposed to any and all verification of their voting rolls. ...

Are those verification requests legal?

Once again, got evidence?

Or just the usual trolling for replies of your current alias?


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 12:35 AM | Reply

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