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Sunday, October 25, 2026

RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Injury Clinic Could Damage NIH Hospital, board warns

"Trust is slow to build and quick to lose," board chair Jack Leslie said.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/25

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NIH Clinical Center board unanimously rebukes the RFK, Jr. vaccine injury clinic. [Gift Link] www.nytimes.com/2026/10/16/u ... 1/2

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-- Jeremy Berg (@jeremymberg.bsky.social) 6:25 PM Â· Oct 16, 2026

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More from the article ...

... At a recent meeting of the board that oversees the National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center Research Hospital, chair Jack Leslie opened with cheerful introductions and gregarious chatter"then diverted from the agenda of the regularly scheduled meeting.

He spent the next six minutes delivering a pointed rebuke of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, warning that his anti-vaccine activities could tarnish the venerable hospital, often called the "house of hope" for patients with rare conditions or those who have exhausted all other options.

Leslie took issue with a recent stunt Kennedy had pulled at the hospital, which involved making a surprise appearance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open his signature vaccine injury clinic. The ceremony included a panel with people claiming to have been injured by vaccines. They sat behind placards reading "vaccine injured" and spoke with Kennedy and other high-ranking Trump administration officials.

Leslie prefaced his comments by noting that some might prefer he not speak out against Kennedy's efforts. "But I think that that would be a failing as an advisory board if we were silent," he said. Leslie also noted that he has no concerns about studying potential injuries from vaccines. "Serious reactions are rare, but real," he said, and people who believe they've been injured should "be taken seriously."

In fact, the NIH already has a center that studies vaccine injuries, and Kennedy's splashy new clinic does not come with more funding or clinic space.

The hospital's CEO, Jonathan Green, who sat next to Leslie at the meeting, chimed in to confirm that "the NIH has conducted research on the safety and efficacy of vaccines for decades in the past, and it ongoes." Green described Kennedy's vaccine injury clinic as merely a new, individual "protocol" for the hospital. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 01:05 AM | Reply

Rat Fuck Jr has no business sucking air

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-25 02:35 PM | Reply

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