Netanyahu's Party Alleges 'serious criminal offenses' in Israeli Election

Wouldn't it be interesting if Muslims rose to positions of significant political power in both the United States and Israel?
After the recent Israeli election, that possibility doesn't seem quite so far-fetched. If it happens in both countries, many people may look back on the decision to go into Iran as the action that set it all in motion.
And who would they blame?
Trump.
#4 | Posted by BillJohnson
What are you babbling about?
Does ---- like this keep you up at night?
According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) 2026 Directory of Elected Muslim Officials, a record-breaking 255 Muslim Americans hold elected political office across 26 U.S. states.
Breakdown by Office Level
Local Government: 98 city council members and 11 mayors (total 109)
Education & School Boards: 63 positions
State Legislatures: 46 lawmakers (32 state representatives/assembly members and 14 state senators)
U.S. Congress: 4 to 5 members in the U.S. House of Representatives
Judiciary & Other Roles: 18 judges and 15 municipal, law enforcement, or other local roles
Before you get your panties in an uproar
There are over 500,000 elected public officials in the United States, with comprehensive historical estimates from the U.S. Census of Governments placing the total around 512,000 to 519,000.
That's 0.049%
Between 1 and 1.6% of Americans are muslim
IOW muslims are VASTLY underrepresented in public office
But you won't let facts like these get into your brain, will you, you bottom bitch in a human centipede.