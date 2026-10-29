Netanyahu's Party Alleges 'serious criminal offenses' in Israeli Election

"The accusations come as Netanyahu, who was endorsed by President Trump, faces an uncertain political future following an election in which an opposition bloc led by Eisenkot made historic gains and could play a decisive role in determining Israel's next government.



With 85.6 percent of ballots counted by election authorities as of Wednesday, there is no clear winner, as Netanyahu's right-wing coalition has won 53 seats, the opposition coalition has won 48 seats and the Arab parties have won 19 seats, with each bloc falling short of the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority."



;;



The, "Arabs did it!"?



Please... that's not even original. It DOES sound like SOP for Authoritarians who will kill to keep power.



Look for similar claims after the Midterms here.

