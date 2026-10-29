Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 29, 2026

Netanyahu's Party Alleges 'serious criminal offenses' in Israeli Election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party on Wednesday accused Arab political parties of stealing the country's election through widespread voter fraud, as preliminary results showed no clear winner.

Posted by Corky at 08:31 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Netanyahu's Party Alleges 'serious criminal offenses' in Israeli Election (11 comments) ...

Xi's Record Number of Purges; 'Party Discipline' in China (7 comments) ...

Dems in Striking Distance of Senate Wins in Four States (6 comments) ...

Neil Young Sues Trump over Ohio Rally Song (10 comments) ...

US, Britain Prepare for Possible Wars (47 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

High voter turnout among Palestinian citizens of Israel threatens Netanyahu https://aje.news/kmz9t8

[image or embed]

-- Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 11:00 AM Â· Oct 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The accusations come as Netanyahu, who was endorsed by President Trump, faces an uncertain political future following an election in which an opposition bloc led by Eisenkot made historic gains and could play a decisive role in determining Israel's next government.

With 85.6 percent of ballots counted by election authorities as of Wednesday, there is no clear winner, as Netanyahu's right-wing coalition has won 53 seats, the opposition coalition has won 48 seats and the Arab parties have won 19 seats, with each bloc falling short of the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority."

;;

The, "Arabs did it!"?

Please... that's not even original. It DOES sound like SOP for Authoritarians who will kill to keep power.

Look for similar claims after the Midterms here.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 06:36 PM | Reply

No wonder Pres Trump seems to take orders from PM Netyanahu.

Like two peas in a pod.



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 06:43 PM | Reply

Shoot the ------- bastard

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 07:14 PM | Reply

Wouldn't it be interesting if Muslims rose to positions of significant political power in both the United States and Israel?

After the recent Israeli election, that possibility doesn't seem quite so far-fetched. If it happens in both countries, many people may look back on the decision to go into Iran as the action that set it all in motion.

And who would they blame?

Trump.

#4 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-10-28 09:33 PM | Reply

Wouldn't it be interesting if Muslims rose to positions of significant political power in both the United States and Israel?

What would be interesting about it?

I don't foresee a Muslim President of the United States in our lifetime.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-28 09:37 PM | Reply

Wouldn't it be interesting if Muslims rose to positions of significant political power in both the United States and Israel?
After the recent Israeli election, that possibility doesn't seem quite so far-fetched. If it happens in both countries, many people may look back on the decision to go into Iran as the action that set it all in motion.
And who would they blame?
Trump.

#4 | Posted by BillJohnson

What are you babbling about?

Does ---- like this keep you up at night?

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) 2026 Directory of Elected Muslim Officials, a record-breaking 255 Muslim Americans hold elected political office across 26 U.S. states.

Breakdown by Office Level

Local Government: 98 city council members and 11 mayors (total 109)
Education & School Boards: 63 positions
State Legislatures: 46 lawmakers (32 state representatives/assembly members and 14 state senators)
U.S. Congress: 4 to 5 members in the U.S. House of Representatives
Judiciary & Other Roles: 18 judges and 15 municipal, law enforcement, or other local roles

Before you get your panties in an uproar

There are over 500,000 elected public officials in the United States, with comprehensive historical estimates from the U.S. Census of Governments placing the total around 512,000 to 519,000.

That's 0.049%

Between 1 and 1.6% of Americans are muslim

IOW muslims are VASTLY underrepresented in public office

But you won't let facts like these get into your brain, will you, you bottom bitch in a human centipede.

#6 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-28 09:40 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Wouldn't it be interesting if Muslims rose to positions of significant political power in both the United States and Israel? ...

... and your current alias' concern about that Democrat outcome is .... ???


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 09:42 PM | Reply

@#7

oops, should be lower-case "democratic"

that democratic outcome


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 09:44 PM | Reply

Pretty sure BillJohnson's biggest worry is if Muslims take over the government they'll do what Christian white nationalists want to do to America.

It's projection.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-28 09:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Clown,

"Muslim President"

Is that what you think I was talking about?

#10 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-10-28 10:04 PM | Reply

Clown,
"Muslim President"
Is that what you think I was talking about?

#10 | Posted by BillJohnson

I, for one, would hesitate to try to interpret your singular combination of hate and stupidity.

#11 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-28 10:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort