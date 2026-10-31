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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Anti-Trumper Trolls Fox News and says he wanted to see 'cult'

A critic of President Donald Trump trolled Fox News in a now-viral clip, telling a reporter for the news station that he came to the president's South Carolina rally because he wanted to see a "cult."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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TRUMP RALLY COMPARED TO JONESTOWN CULT During a Fox News interview at a Trump rally in South Carolina, a man named Tom made a bizarre comparison. "I was a little too young to get involved and go to South America for the Jonestown massacre, but this is as close as I'll ever get.

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-- Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 1:49 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The rank orange chomo canceled the rest of his klan rallies.

www.thedailybeast.com

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-30 12:50 AM | Reply

The shift has renewed speculation about the 80-year-old president's health, prompted questions about whether he is giving up on certain races, and reignited his obsession with crowd sizes.
I bet it did.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-30 01:01 AM | Reply

Heh.

Then he was promptly escorted out.

www.rawstory.com

#3 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-31 12:13 PM | Reply

I noticed he wasn't punched in the face first.

Do maga maroons only punch the ladies that speak against Dear Leader?

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-31 12:43 PM | Reply

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