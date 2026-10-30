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Friday, October 30, 2026

Trump Cancels Campaign Rallies

President Donald Trump canceled upcoming rallies in Kansas and Iowa, two states with unexpectedly competitive Senate races, with less than a week to go in the midterm elections ...

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 02:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Paxton cancels rally in El Paso ... prob couldn't fill the place. Trump cancels Kansas prob cause WH tells him the senate race is loss. You can tell alot by where people dont go in the final days.

-- Jen Rubin (@jenrubin.bsky.social) 4:06 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

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Bloated Rapist Forced to Make Embarrassing U-Turn on Campaign Trail

thehill.com

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-30 11:31 AM | Reply

So, Pres Trump TACOs yet again?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 02:30 PM | Reply

They rescheduled the one in Salina to Sunday at 4:30 PM. The original time was Saturday at 12:30PM.

#3 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-30 02:34 PM | Reply

Cancelled, then rescheduled.

Makes a good excuse for low turnout.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-30 02:59 PM | Reply

Not worth the gas to get there just to listen to him drag out the same greatest hits litany of preposterous claims and blatantly transparent whoppers.

#5 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-10-30 03:43 PM | Reply

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