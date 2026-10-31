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Saturday, October 31, 2026

U.S. Cancels G20 'family photo' after Some Refuse to appear with Russia

Marco Rubio pulls plug on traditional photo op at meeting of foreign ministers after about one-third of countries threaten boycott

Posted by South_American at 12:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/30

Status: user

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Trump lackeys had to cancel the "family" photo at the G20 because European diplomats refused to stand with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

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-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 6:03 AM Â· Oct 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Lavrov... can't blame them... so fugly....

Wonder why the Russians are even let in for a meeting.... let me think.... oh right....

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-30 10:54 PM | Reply

This is just a sideshow. Putin will get his photo at Mar A Lago at the real G2012.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-30 11:44 PM | Reply

Lavrov and Putin made dotard airtight in Helsinki.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-31 12:52 PM | Reply

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