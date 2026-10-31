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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Trump Demands El-Sayed Be Sent Back To the United States

Speaking at a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida on Friday night, Trump turned his attention north to Michigan ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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President Donald Trump was thrice interrupted by protesters during his midterm rally in Florida, which visibly frustrated him.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 11:30 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let's send the fat bald pedophile back to Russia. In a ------- box.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-31 03:06 PM | Reply

Orange Adolf is one stupid racist.

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-31 09:50 PM | Reply

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