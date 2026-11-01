Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, November 01, 2026

Judge Dismisses DJT Suit Against WSJ Per Epstein BDay Card

Ruling with prejudice' means US president may not amend or refile his lawsuit over his alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein

Posted by Corky at 09:32 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

MORE STORIES

First Ride in Japan (0 comments) ...

Judge Dismisses DJT Suit Against WSJ Per Epstein BDay Card (3 comments) ...

Trump Rages as Aides Soothe Him with Midterm Hopium (16 comments) ...

Xi's Record Number of Purges; 'Party Discipline' in China (10 comments) ...

Halloweekend Music Thread! (51 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

BREAKING: A federal judge has DISMISSED Trump's defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its Epstein birthday letter reporting WITH PREJUDICE. The judge rejected Trump's arguments, praised the Journal's investigation, and left open the possibility Trump could owe legal fees.

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 4:30 PM Â· Oct 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Bottom line: Trump's yip-yapping that his co-conspirator letter of praise, muck, and yuck for pedo buddy Jeffrey Epstein was "fake" gets, literally, tossed out of court.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-01 05:29 AM | Reply

Stinky's wonderful secret consisted of him raping children with his "pal" Epstein.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 09:51 AM | Reply

Republicans see this drawing, think about their daughters, and they know they're right to vote Republican.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-01 10:33 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort