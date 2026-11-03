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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

The Voters Sitting This One Out

Over the past decade, Andrew Leyva shaded the space next to Donald Trump's name each time it appeared on his ballot ...

Posted by qcp at 01:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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White nationalists will be voting. ICE defenders will be voting. Pedophile protectors will be voting. Phobic Christians will be voting. Insurrectionists will be voting. Genocide supporters will be voting. Book banners will be ... johnpavlovitz.substack.com/p/to-the-peo ...

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-- John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz.bsky.social) 10:17 AM Â· Oct 30, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: It didn't take long after Trump's second win for Leyva to realize that he had been duped. First, he said, Trump seemed to obstruct the release of the Epstein files, which didn't live up to the MAGA-sphere hype when some of them were finally made public. Then the president did something he had said he wasn't going to do: start a war. Leyva now spends nearly twice as much on gas as he did last year"sometimes it costs him $300 a week. I ran into him outside a home-improvement store in Scottsdale, where voters will decide one of the nation's competitive congressional races. I asked whether he was planning to vote. "Hell no. I don't think it matters," he told me as he loaded blinds into his gleaming Toyota pickup. Trump was supposed to be different, Leyva said, but it turns out that he's just as bad as every other politician. Leyva doesn't think that he'll ever vote again.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-03 09:56 AM | Reply

- he'll ever vote again.

Still a win in Project25 circles.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 10:14 AM | Reply

I certainly won't mourn the loss of any Trump voters from the electorate.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-03 10:52 AM | Reply

The influence of the wealthy and well-connected would be minimized. Regular people would finally get their say, and America would always come first.

If you think a billionaire would work for the benefit of the middle class, you're a special kind of stupid.

First, he said, Trump seemed to obstruct the release of the Epstein files,

Trump has worked overtime covering up the Trumpstein files. You know who would do that? A pedophile in the files. Period.

An ex-mossad agent has said that is exactly how Netanyahu got ------- to start a war with Iran, extorting him to release the files that he has spent two years hiding. Whether Netanyaho has them or not, Pedo Don believes he does and thats all that matters. That is why you don't put people in charge that can be extorted.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-03 11:14 AM | Reply

An ex-mossad agent has said that is exactly how Netanyahu got ------- to start a war with Iran, extorting him to release the files that he has spent two years hiding. Whether Netanyaho has them or not, Pedo Don believes he does and thats all that matters. That is why you don't put people in charge that can be extorted.

#4 | Posted by Nixon

Dr. Larissa Portnoff, a Columbia trained child psychologist, released this video yesterday:

Donald Trump raped Dr Larissa Portnoff when she was a child

Donald Trump raped Dr Larissa Portnoff when she was 8, 10, 12, and 16 years old. Her video revealing that she was a Jane Doe

VIDEO: In her own words:
www.youtube.com

Too many women have come forward.

The next two years of revelations about Trump's pedophilia will sicken anyone who wasn't already.

#5 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-03 12:43 PM | Reply

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