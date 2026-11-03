The Voters Sitting This One Out

The influence of the wealthy and well-connected would be minimized. Regular people would finally get their say, and America would always come first.



If you think a billionaire would work for the benefit of the middle class, you're a special kind of stupid.



First, he said, Trump seemed to obstruct the release of the Epstein files,



Trump has worked overtime covering up the Trumpstein files. You know who would do that? A pedophile in the files. Period.



An ex-mossad agent has said that is exactly how Netanyahu got ------- to start a war with Iran, extorting him to release the files that he has spent two years hiding. Whether Netanyaho has them or not, Pedo Don believes he does and thats all that matters. That is why you don't put people in charge that can be extorted.