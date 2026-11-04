Study: Vizio Ignores 'Smart' TV Spying Opt Out Requests

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Wednesday, November 04, 2026
Recently, reports emerged that LG TVs are sniffing around your local network, and even listening to your local environment, even when the TV is purportedly "off." Some of those voice commands were then stored in plain text and uploaded to the internet. LG's response? To deny everything.
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