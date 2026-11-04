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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Study: Vizio Ignores 'Smart' TV Spying Opt Out Requests

Recently, reports emerged that LG TVs are sniffing around your local network, and even listening to your local environment, even when the TV is purportedly "off." Some of those voice commands were then stored in plain text and uploaded to the internet. LG's response? To deny everything.

Posted by LampLighter at 01:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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Study Claims Vizio Simply Ignores 'Smart' TV Spying Opt Out Requests Recently, reports emerged that LG TVs are sniffing around your local network, and even listening to your local ... https://www.techdirt.com/2026/11/02/study-claims-vizio-simply-ignores-smart-tv-spying-opt-out-requests/

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-- Techdirt (@techdirt.com) 8:29 AM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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More from the article ...

... For decades now we've documented how while "smart" TV makers are obsessed with making money off of in-home surveillance (which is now more profitable than the actual TV), they do an abysmal job protecting the data they collect. They also routinely don't respect consumer choice when users say they don't want to participate in the full scope of hyper-commercialized mass surveillance.

That latter point is central to a new study out of Northeastern that conducted 5,943 experiments across twelve commercial "smart" TV devices. The researchers found that most smart TVs utilize automatic content recognition (ACR), a technology that captures audio or video snapshots of viewed content and then monetizes that data to help build personalized profiles of viewers.

TV makers insist that users are supposed to be able to opt out, but the choice simply doesn't work across a large segment of TVs. Companies like Vizio simply ignored the consumer requests entirely more often than not:

"We find that the advertised ACR opt-out fully suppresses ACR-attributable traffic on only four operating systems; on Samsung Tizen traffic consistent with ACR activity persists in more than 60% of evaluated scenarios, and on Vizio SmartCast a content correlated endpoint hosted on Amazon Kinesis continues to receive traffic in 100% of opted-out scenarios."

These companies have been awful for a long while now, and U.S. regulation of the sector has varied between soggy and inconsistent ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 09:58 PM | Reply

Vizio is Chinese.

Next question?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 12:51 AM | Reply

@#2 ... Vizio is Chinese. ...

I am not yet convinced of that ...

To wit ...

Vizio
en.wikipedia.org

... On July 26, 2016, Chinese electronics company LeEco announced that it would acquire Vizio for US$2 billion;[15] however, the acquisition was canceled in April 2017 after the Chinese government blocked the merger amid a larger government crackdown on major foreign acquisition by domestic Chinese firms.[16][17][18][19][20] Vizio and LeEco settled a lawsuit regarding payment of the breakup fee.[21] In 2018, Vizio launched a free streaming service called WatchFree, powered by Pluto TV, on its SmartCast platform.[22][23]

As of 2020, Vizio was the second largest seller of flat-panel display televisions in the US.[24] By March 2021, the company sold over 11 million soundbars and 80 million TVs,[25] and has more than 12 million active SmartCast accounts.[26] In March 2021, Vizio became a public company via an initial public offering.[27][28][29][30][31][25] Effective December 2021, Bill Baxter resigned as chief technology officer.[32]

In February 2024, retailer corporation Walmart announced plans to acquire VIZIO Holding Corp. for $2.3 billion. Following regulatory approval, the transaction was completed on December 3 with VIZIO Holding Corp. and Vizio, Inc. becoming wholly owned subsidiaries.[33][34][35]

The acquisition enables Walmart to "shore up its advertising business and create a more potent rival to Amazon's booming ad business."[36] By July 2025, Bloomberg News reported that Walmart was ending sales of Vizio products at Amazon.com and Best Buy as part of a larger plan to transition Vizio into a private label brand available only at Walmart or Sam's Club locations by the end of 2025.[37] ...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 01:47 AM | Reply

So, Walmart, and not Chinese?

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 01:48 AM | Reply

Where are the panels produced?

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 12:14 PM | Reply

Developer uses Claude to overhaul his parents' TV, removing ads and replacing its entire interface " 8 days later, the project has 34,800 GitHub stars and configurations for 300 TV models

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-04 01:55 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#6
Ooh, that's interesting, Sitz. Besides the spying, I hate all the other bloatware that comes preloaded on every damn thing you buy nowadays. Ads especially are a constant irritant, and are getting worse.

#7 | Posted by cbob at 2026-11-04 04:08 PM | Reply

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