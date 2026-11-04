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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

US Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) Finally Out

After nearly 30 years of prioritizing the needs of the Israeli people over the needs of Mainers and her fellow Americans, US Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) was finally thrown into the dustbin of history on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026. Amongst her crowning achievements: Voting against extending ACA tax credits (Obamacare), a stalwart commitment to funding DHS and ICE, confirming far-right troglodyte Brett Kavanaugh to his lifetime sinecure on the Supreme Court, as well as confirming anti-vaxxer RFK Jr as HHS Secretary. After three decades of helping to pauperize Americans, this Jurassic Park reject will now receive a delightful pension of $139,200 per annum (80% of $174,000), courtesy of the hard-working American taxpayer who still not enjoy universal healthcare like Israelis, Canadians, Brits, Swedes, Germans, or next year, all Mexican residents. And she's filthy rich to boot

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:31 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Susan Collins concedes election politi.co/4jRI1LR

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 12:58 AM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

...

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-04 02:15 AM | Reply

Good.

Now start the investigations into the bribes she took in exchange for military contracts.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 07:11 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Thank the Gawds!

I bet she is a little more than just "concerned" about it this time.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 10:56 AM | Reply

She didn't even thank her staff or give a concession speech.

Just left without even saying goodbye.

Probably busy packing to head to Argentina today.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 11:30 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Curious, what's the average age of Tuesday's winners vs losers.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-04 11:42 AM | Reply

Ditto #1

#6 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-04 12:53 PM | Reply

Ditto #2

#7 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-04 12:53 PM | Reply

Someone needs to throw a bucket of water on her before she gets away!

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-04 01:52 PM | Reply

It's hard to believe a dynamo like Joe Manchin couldn't get her across the finish line.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-04 02:02 PM | Reply

Oof!

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-04 02:04 PM | Reply

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