US Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) Finally Out After nearly 30 years of prioritizing the needs of the Israeli people over the needs of Mainers and her fellow Americans, US Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) was finally thrown into the dustbin of history on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026. Amongst her crowning achievements: Voting against extending ACA tax credits (Obamacare), a stalwart commitment to funding DHS and ICE, confirming far-right troglodyte Brett Kavanaugh to his lifetime sinecure on the Supreme Court, as well as confirming anti-vaxxer RFK Jr as HHS Secretary. After three decades of helping to pauperize Americans, this Jurassic Park reject will now receive a delightful pension of $139,200 per annum (80% of $174,000), courtesy of the hard-working American taxpayer who still not enjoy universal healthcare like Israelis, Canadians, Brits, Swedes, Germans, or next year, all Mexican residents. And she's filthy rich to boot