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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Child Dies in Raging Upstate New York Measles Outbreak

A child in Lewis County has died from the measles, marking the first death from the disease in New York state in 30 years, state health officials announced.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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A child in Lewis County, New York, has died after contracting measles, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. It is the state's first measles-related death in 30 years. https://cnn.it/4jV39ks

[image or embed]

-- CNN (@cnn.com) 8:31 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

A little solace for the repug paste-eaters.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-04 01:51 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-04 02:09 PM | Reply

Rat ---- Jr. needs to be hung by the neck until dead. And ---- God having mercy on his soul.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 04:09 PM | Reply

A sixth person in Pennsylvania has died of measles, state health officials said Wednesday.

The person was unvaccinated and a resident of Jefferson County, according to the officials.

This brings the nation's total to seven measles-associated deaths this year, which includes six in Pennsylvania and one in New York.

Pennsylvania has reported 1,467 cases so far this year, becoming the largest outbreak in U.S. recent memory.

abcnews.com

Pedo 47 and Polio Bob kill again.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-05 03:54 AM | Reply

If only there was something that could be done to prevent measles...if only.

#5 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-05 09:28 AM | Reply

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