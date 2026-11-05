A sixth person in Pennsylvania has died of measles, state health officials said Wednesday.



The person was unvaccinated and a resident of Jefferson County, according to the officials.



This brings the nation's total to seven measles-associated deaths this year, which includes six in Pennsylvania and one in New York.



Pennsylvania has reported 1,467 cases so far this year, becoming the largest outbreak in U.S. recent memory.



abcnews.com



Pedo 47 and Polio Bob kill again.