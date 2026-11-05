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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Natalie Harp Seized Control of Trump's Personal Phone

Executive assistant Natalie Harp seems to have taken over the president's personal cellphone and is now deciding who gets to speak with him, The Independent reported Wednesday.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Natalie Harp is now screening Donald Trump's calls. https://mrf.lu/2VXM8

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-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 10:48 AM Â· Nov 5, 2026

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"Freddie, the thing is, the General is in the powder room right now. Could you tell me what it's about? Just a second..."
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-05 07:56 AM | Reply

Is that boiling rabbit I smell?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-05 01:29 PM | Reply

... Executive assistant Natalie Harp seems to have taken over the president's personal cellphone and is now deciding who gets to speak with him ...

Gotta make sure he gets only happy news because he appears to be too thin-skinned to hear anything else ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 03:55 PM | Reply

Vlad, Bibi and Delcy Rodriguez get right through to the fat man. Melania, well she is placed on hold. JV Dance, Eric and DJTJ go right to voicemail...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-05 04:14 PM | Reply

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