Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, November 05, 2026

The Dangers of a Lame-Duck Trump

Lame ducks often turn to foreign policy, where the power of the presidency allows them to act unfettered by pesky domestic politics.

Posted by retort at 12:14 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

The Dangers of a Lame-Duck Trump (6 comments) ...

AP Voter Poll: How Trump and Republicans Lost (29 comments) ...

Democrats Take the House and Senate (180 comments) ...

Texas Turns Blue (71 comments) ...

$1.4 Billion in Dark Money (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

On foreign policy, Trump is out of step with American society. Hopefully, tomorrow's elections will help align U.S. actions abroad more closely with American societal preferences. michaelmcfaul.substack.com/p/trumps-for ...

[image or embed]

-- Michael McFaul (@mcfaulmike.bsky.social) 12:03 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Israel still has control of him like it does Haley Stevens.

#1 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-05 12:20 PM | Reply

Israel still has control of him like it does Haley Stevens.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-05 12:21 PM | Reply

From the sub-summary ...

... On foreign policy, Trump is out of step with American society.

Hopefully, tomorrow's elections will help align U.S. actions abroad more closely with American societal preferences. ...


My guess is that Pres Trump may become more bold regarding foreign policy.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 12:26 PM | Reply

His mental health issues still have control over him.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-05 12:27 PM | Reply

His brain is a thimble full of confusion.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-05 01:33 PM | Reply

Has congress even sent him anything this term? It seems they are just letting him rule by executive order. Hopefully the new congress can put a halt to that but it hasn't seemed like the courts haven't wanted to do their part.

#6 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-11-05 01:44 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort