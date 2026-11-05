Biggest Loser on Tuesday -- Elon Musk

@#4 ... It could take years to restore civil service and agency institutional knowledge. ...



But ~destroying institutional knowledge~ may have been the end goal of DOGE.



Looking at DOGE's actions from a different angle...



What if the end goal was not really the oft-proffered ~reducing government expenditures~ but more of ~reducing government oversight of stuff?~



And that stuff might include corporations going awry?



So, while DOGE has been shown to have failed miserably in its stated goal of reducing the cost of government, maybe DOGE actually may have achieved its main goal of eliminating government oversight of corporations. One or two of which may be benefiting massively from government expenditures?



(imo, Can you say, Mr Musk's corporations? I knew you could ...)

