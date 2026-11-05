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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Biggest Loser on Tuesday -- Elon Musk

The near trillionaire reportedly spent close to $450 million backing GOP candidates across the country and in Texas specifically ...

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 11:31 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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As Democrats take control in Texas, deals that Elon Musk and SpaceX had struck with the state could be threatened.

[image or embed]

-- Bloomberg News (@bloomberg.com) 1:30 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

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More from the cited article ...

... "Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence," Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), wrote on X.

With Democrats taking control of House and Senate committees, Musk also faces the possibility of being called before Congress to answer questions about his controversial role leading DOGE, or the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Even Musk quipped on X about the results: "Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 02:47 PM | Reply

Elon Musk and team DOGE all belong in prison.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-05 02:50 PM | Reply

@#2 ... Elon Musk and team DOGE all belong in prison. ...

I am not yet at that point.

But what I want to see are investigations into their actions, and see if those investigations result in actual evidence of wrongdoing.

Then, based upon that evidence, let the Courts decide what should be done.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 11:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Elon Musk and team DOGE all belong in prison. ...

It could take years to restore civil service and agency institutional knowledge.

They're the people who make sure government runs properly regardless of who's in power.

Musk FUBAR'd so many departments from the FDA to the Justice Dept and our intelligence services it's going to be a full time job for the next administration to identify candidates and begin the long job of fixing what Musk's 19-25 year old tech bros broke. Many of them didn't even know there are three branches of government. THAT level of incompetence thanks to Trump & Musk.

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-06 12:19 AM | Reply

@#4 ... It could take years to restore civil service and agency institutional knowledge. ...

But ~destroying institutional knowledge~ may have been the end goal of DOGE.

Looking at DOGE's actions from a different angle...

What if the end goal was not really the oft-proffered ~reducing government expenditures~ but more of ~reducing government oversight of stuff?~

And that stuff might include corporations going awry?

So, while DOGE has been shown to have failed miserably in its stated goal of reducing the cost of government, maybe DOGE actually may have achieved its main goal of eliminating government oversight of corporations. One or two of which may be benefiting massively from government expenditures?

(imo, Can you say, Mr Musk's corporations? I knew you could ...)

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-06 12:32 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

LAMP

I'm sure that CLOWN meant sooner rather than later.

But you are right. To do otherwise would be a Trump-esq rush to judgement. What is most obvious is that Musk didn't act alone. He was investing his money with an expectation of getting a return on that investment, perhaps in the form of future lucrative government contracts.

On the surface, at least, it appears that both Trump and Musk were blinded by greed. If either of them had bothered to read the tea leaves, so to speak, Trump poll numbers and the massive protests across the country, were a clear indication that Trump's political pot of water was close to the boiling point. The lid was ready to blow off, and it did, right on cue.

Were their actions illegal? I don't know. But what I do know is that Trump is a bad businessman and Musk was a fool to follow suite.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 12:48 AM | Reply

@#6 ... On the surface, at least, it appears that both Trump and Musk were blinded by greed. ...

"Were blinded" or "are blinded?"

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-06 12:55 AM | Reply

Blotto - I Wanna Be A Lifeguard (1980)
www.youtube.com

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-06 12:57 AM | Reply

@8

~I'll make more moves than Allied Van Lines.~

Wow, they don't write lyrics like that anymore.

(possibly A Good Thing?)

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-06 01:04 AM | Reply

What we saw on Tuesday was American doing what it always does. Righting its own Ship of State . . . or Karma collecting her due. Whatever. I can only say, Thank goodness!

#10 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 01:08 AM | Reply

What if the end goal was not really the oft-proffered ~reducing government expenditures~ but more of ~reducing government oversight of stuff?~

LAMPLIGHTER

Just what I was thinking. It didn't save money after all, but left a trail of destruction to our institutions.

There are efforts like a group of former ranking intelligence personnel putting together rosters of candidates to replenish departments gutted by DOGE. I wouldn't be surprised if there were similar efforts to prepare to replenish personnel at the DOJ and other cabinet agencies. I hope so ...

#11 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-06 01:33 AM | Reply

LAMP

""Were blinded" or "are blinded?"

If history is any indication, I'd call it a permanent affliction.

Because Trump is not going to take this loss laying down. He's always been his own worst enemy and this shellacking isn't any different.

My guess he's plotting his revenge as we speak and conjuring up some reassurances he can give Mr, Putin . . . just like 2020.

#12 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 01:44 AM | Reply

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