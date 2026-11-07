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Don't we deserve that? Doesn't the future deserve it? Don't we need that at least as much as we need affordable gas? Isn't it time, 161 years after the guns of Civil War went silent, to finally make it clear that those who break faith with the United States of America will pay a price for doing so?



It is all well and good and even evinces a certain nobility of spirit to swallow your grievances and move on. Except that sometimes, grievances are too grievous for that. DeSantis speaks of the election as a near extinction level event for his party, but the greater truth is that his party has been a near extinction level event for American democracy, has brought us as close to the brink as we have ever been.



And while there is a certain seductive power in the idea of now letting them up easy, while it may seem pragmatic, while it even appeals to our innate sense of decency, history tells us in no uncertain terms that that is a bad idea. The forces of intolerance took the wrong lessons from Lincoln's charity. That's one of the reasons MAGA even exists.



Let's not make the same mistake twice.