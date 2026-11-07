Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, November 07, 2026

What Now?

What Lincoln teaches us about MAGA Leonard Pitts, Jr. 20 hours ago What should we do with the traitors? Now that we have beaten them soundly, what should our attitude toward them be?

Posted by A_Friend at 10:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

A_Friend

Joined 2005/09/21
Visited 2026/11/07

Status: user

MORE STORIES

What Now? (7 comments) ...

The ETTD Election (7 comments) ...

Welcome New Drudge Denizens | September-November 2026 (5 comments) ...

** A list of Trump-endorsed Republicans who lost ** (2 comments) ...

Welcome New Drudge Denizens | August 2026 (9 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Q: The WSJ reported that the White House sent letters to conservative groups warning them that the White House is monitoring their statements and TV appearances. Why? TRUMP: I never heard that. I don't know. Maybe somebody said something, but I know nothing about it.

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 7:39 PM Â· Nov 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

snip ...

All of which is worth keeping in mind while we debate the way forward from Tuesday's election. As Democrats storm back into power, any exultation is closely chased by the sobering realization of how much it will take to fix the wreckage the MAGA movement leaves behind. By virtually any relevant measure you care to use - health, diplomacy, military readiness, climate change, gas prices, immigration or even the simple maintenance of the White House grounds - the GOP has sown a path of destruction that would do a tornado proud. Anyone who has ever lifted the garage door on a Saturday morning to confront a pile of junk sprawling from floor to ceiling and wall to wall will be familiar with the dilemma Democrats in Congress face when they take office in January: a mess so daunting, you hardly know where to begin.

Given that the donkey party is not itself unduly burdened by popularity, lawmakers would be well advised to begin delivering for the American people sooner rather than later. It is incumbent upon them to remind the electorate what governance looks like and to prove that they can deliver it.

"Anyone who has ever lifted the garage door on a Saturday morning to confront a pile of junk sprawling from floor to ceiling and wall to wall will be familiar with the dilemma Democrats in Congress face when they take office in January: a mess so daunting, you hardly know where to begin."

#1 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-07 10:33 AM | Reply

snip ...

But to frame what we feel as simply a desire for revenge is to render petty and tawdry that which is simply human. Why else do we have courts, if not to satisfy a basic need to see those who have done wrong held accountable - a need, in other words, to see justice done? There is nothing either petty or tawdry about that. As a practical matter, the promise of justice served stands as a deterrent to those who might be tempted to do wrong. As a moral matter, it reinforces the idea that society functions in an orderly and predictable manner, that crime doesn't pay and that at least once in awhile, those who commit misdeeds will be required to answer for them.
Indeed: Why else do we have courts, if not to satisfy a basic need to see those who have done wrong held accountable?

#2 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-07 10:33 AM | Reply

snip ...

No, this is not a call for MAGA executions. Not even close. But is it really asking so much that there be vigorous Congressional investigations of its misdeeds? That breaches of trust be exposed? That thieves be punished for their thievery? That lawbreakers go to prison? That if impeachment be indicated, it be pursued? That bad people face public shame?

Don't we deserve that? Doesn't the future deserve it? Don't we need that at least as much as we need affordable gas? Isn't it time, 161 years after the guns of Civil War went silent, to finally make it clear that those who break faith with the United States of America will pay a price for doing so?

It is all well and good and even evinces a certain nobility of spirit to swallow your grievances and move on. Except that sometimes, grievances are too grievous for that. DeSantis speaks of the election as a near extinction level event for his party, but the greater truth is that his party has been a near extinction level event for American democracy, has brought us as close to the brink as we have ever been.

And while there is a certain seductive power in the idea of now letting them up easy, while it may seem pragmatic, while it even appeals to our innate sense of decency, history tells us in no uncertain terms that that is a bad idea. The forces of intolerance took the wrong lessons from Lincoln's charity. That's one of the reasons MAGA even exists.

Let's not make the same mistake twice.

"...the greater truth is that his party has been a near extinction level event for American democracy, has brought us as close to the brink as we have ever been."

#3 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-07 10:34 AM | Reply

Tear down the piggy administration brick by brick burn it to the ground and salt the ashes
Full, harsh and irrevocable punishments for the worst offenders.
Swift and sure and devastating criminal punishment for any and all political and corporate criminals

Not a year of "investigations" followed by a year of referrals for prosecutions followed by years of court battles followed by years of appeals

Swift and sure justice

Defund everything magat related-wars, ICE, the DoJ, HHS, the State Department

Not a dime

Impeach Piggy and half his cabinet and Alito and Thomas and a couple of others for lying to congress

Tear down EVERY SINGLE MONUMENT piggy has built to himself from the ballroom to the ------- picture of an autopen

Piss on every one of them

that should be the first 100 days

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-11-07 05:01 PM | Reply

"White House sent letters to conservative groups warning them that the White House is monitoring their statements"

Fascists never think the other fascists will come for them.

Us non-fascists should also come for them.

All of them.

For Treason.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-07 10:54 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Tear down the piggy administration brick by brick burn it to the ground and salt the ashes
Full, harsh and irrevocable punishments for the worst offenders.
Swift and sure and devastating criminal punishment for any and all political and corporate criminals ...

OK, that may resolve the current issues you face, but what about the future of the Country?

How should the laws be changed to discourage such beahvior in the future?


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 11:18 PM | Reply

@5 ... "White House sent letters to conservative groups warning them that the White House is monitoring their statements" ...

Why would a "White House" even want to send out such letters?

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 11:59 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort