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Saturday, November 07, 2026

Republican Arrested in Ballot Fraud Investigation

Stony Point GOP committeeman arrested in primary ballot fraud investigation

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:32 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/07

Status: user

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#214/2026 County Committee member Aidan Rowan [R-NY] was charged with 12 felonies after he forged and cast another voter's ballot without their knowledge or consent. Every single accusation from the GOP election integrity crowd continues to be a confession.

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-- Republican Crimes Tracker (@gopcrimes.bsky.social) 3:13 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oops

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-07 05:37 AM | Reply

Where's that imbecile Subliterate?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-07 10:21 AM | Reply

Glad he got caught. But it only solidified what has been evident for years, election after election. Republicans cheat . . . from the bottom all the way to the top.

I'm convinced that lying and cheating must be built into the Republican brainwashing program.

#3 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-07 11:04 AM | Reply

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