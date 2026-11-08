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Sunday, November 08, 2026

AG Blanche Says Dem Investigators Can Be Prosecuted

Attorney General Todd Blanche suggested Sunday that Democratic lawmakers who are planning to launch oversight investigations into the Trump administration could be criminally prosecuted.

Posted by Corky at 10:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 1:43 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The attorney general's stark warning came a day after President Donald Trump railed against the incoming congressional majority on social media, saying, "These SLEAZEBAGS should go to jail for what they are doing."

;;

SO nice to have your own Personal Criminal Attny as AG to threaten Members of Congress against doing their jobs of Oversight.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-08 03:37 PM | Reply

Congress will need to subpoena Todd Blanche and review whether he's qualified for the job.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-08 03:55 PM | Reply

"Congress can remove the U.S. Attorney General through the constitutional impeachment process."

Time to disassemble Trump's house of cards.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-08 03:57 PM | Reply

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