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Monday, November 09, 2026

Firm Linked to Trump's Sons Got Nearly $40 Million in Federal Contracts

XpresTest has years of experience conducting disease screening in U.S. airports but has never worked with Ebola or provided biosecurity services abroad. It's "a new thing for us," the company's CEO said.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/09

Status: user

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NEW: XpresTest, a company linked to Trump's sons, got nearly $40 million in government contracts. It has years of experience conducting disease screening in U.S. airports but has never worked with Ebola or provided biosecurity services abroad.

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 7:30 AM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

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"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-09 01:26 PM | Reply

Now cynics claim a little of the cash has gone astray
But that's not the point, my friends
When the money keeps rolling out, you don't keep books
You can tell you've done well by the happy, grateful looks
Accountants only slow things down, figures get in the way ... .

(Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice, "And the Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)")

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-09 03:42 PM | Reply

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