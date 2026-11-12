Scott Bessent Moves to Military Base

This filthy creature oversaw the greatest net transfer of wealth from the bottom to the top in recorded history.



Americans are all the more poorer thanks to this silver-spooned Ivy League oligarch.



If the Iranians whacked good-for-nothing Scott Bessent -- a hypocritical homosexual who owes his marriage to a man and his adopted children to progressives who pushed for LGBTQ legislation -- who in America would shed a tear for him?



And why should an American citizen in the USSS risk life or limb for this goniff who pauperized us all?



Scott Bessent -- an enemy of the American people who loves Israel so much -- ought to move there and request Shin Bet protection from them.



Let the Israeli taxpayers foot the bill and risk their bodyguards protecting his slimy hide.

