Scott Bessent Moves to Military Base

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Thursday, November 12, 2026
President Donald Trump's war victory claims drew jeers after one of his top officials quietly went into hiding. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has left his Washington-area home for a military base after Iran threatened his life, The New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Bessent has spearheaded the administration's effort to strangle Tehran's finances since August, a role the Times' sources said put him high on Iran's target list.
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He's the latest in a string of senior Trump officials, including White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, to trade a private home for a military base or other guarded housing.
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