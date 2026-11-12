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Thursday, November 12, 2026

Scott Bessent Moves to Military Base

President Donald Trump's war victory claims drew jeers after one of his top officials quietly went into hiding. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has left his Washington-area home for a military base after Iran threatened his life, The New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Bessent has spearheaded the administration's effort to strangle Tehran's finances since August, a role the Times' sources said put him high on Iran's target list.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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He's the latest in a string of senior Trump officials, including White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, to trade a private home for a military base or other guarded housing.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This filthy creature oversaw the greatest net transfer of wealth from the bottom to the top in recorded history.

Americans are all the more poorer thanks to this silver-spooned Ivy League oligarch.

If the Iranians whacked good-for-nothing Scott Bessent -- a hypocritical homosexual who owes his marriage to a man and his adopted children to progressives who pushed for LGBTQ legislation -- who in America would shed a tear for him?

And why should an American citizen in the USSS risk life or limb for this goniff who pauperized us all?

Scott Bessent -- an enemy of the American people who loves Israel so much -- ought to move there and request Shin Bet protection from them.

Let the Israeli taxpayers foot the bill and risk their bodyguards protecting his slimy hide.


"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-11 02:02 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Shhh. If you listen quite carefully to our fellow Americans below, you can hear them speaking. Listen carefully.


"No Iranian ever called me n____r."

"No Iranian ever fired me for being a woman."

"No Iranian ever cut my SNAP benefits."

"No Iranian ever repossessed my house or my car."

"No Iranian ever deprived me of universal healthcare."

"No Iranian aircraft carriers ever sent jets and drones to destroy my property."

"No Iranian ever over-looked me for promotion because I was compassionate for my fellow man."

"No Iranian ever killed 200 school girls in my neighborhood."

"No Iranian ever orchestrated the greatest transfer of wealth from bottom to top in my neighborhood."

Did you hear our fellow Americans?

Good.

"FUNNY 2"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-11 03:33 AM | Reply

So, does this mean that the man was not an alpha male all along?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-11 09:55 AM | Reply

If Scott doesn't think that the US government can protect him against the Iranians, why should Trump or anyone else think that they are safe?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-11 09:56 AM | Reply

I think that if Kamala Harris were president, we'd still have those two Air Force bases in the UK that Trump abandoned.

I also think we are going to have to decide what it actually means to be a "real man".

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-11 09:59 AM | Reply

Gas would be free.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-11 04:53 PM | Reply

So, does this mean that the man was not an alpha male all along?

He did give fElon a black eye though so there's that.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-12 07:32 AM | Reply

Having lived on a few military bases I can assume he won't stay long. The accommodations won't be what he's used to at all.

#8 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-12 09:39 AM | Reply

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