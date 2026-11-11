Mississippi Elects First Black Senator Since Reconstruction

:The last time Mississippi chose a new Democratic senator was 1947, and the winner then was a staunch segregationist.



Colom, a 43 year-old local prosecutor, capitalized on the state's large Black population, discontent with the economy and Hyde-Smith's missteps as she sought a second full term.



"They actually deserve a senator that will listen to them, that actually cares about what they think, actually cares about what they're going through," Colom said in the campaign's closing stretch."



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"The senator-elect concluded his campaign with an ad that featured him at the Jackson home of Medgar Evers, the civil rights leader who, in 1963, was gunned down in his driveway by a white supremacist and died in front of his family.



"In Mississippi, no one is above the law, and no one should be outside its protection," Colom said, telling the story of Evers' military service at Normandy in World War II, his voter registration efforts in Mississippi, his assassination and the three decades it took to win a conviction.



"He was killed for helping Mississippians vote," Colom said. "On Tuesday, use your vote and honor everyone who died for that right."



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I drove through Mississippi and Louisiana a couple of years ago on the backroads through the small towns. The former had a bit of brightness about it, but LA's people seemed like hopeless zombie wage slaves.



Perhaps there' some hope for them after all.