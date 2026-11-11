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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Mississippi Elects First Black Senator Since Reconstruction

Democratic nominee Scott Colom has defeated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith...

Posted by Corky at 06:13 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Mississippi Elects First Black Senator Since Reconstruction (11 comments) ...

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A great moment for Mississippi. A beautiful moment for America.

Congrats to Scott Colom. robertreich.substack.com/p/a-vindicat...[image or embed]

— Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 8:22 PM Nov 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Colom's victory is a ironic twist since he defeated the senator who blocked his judicial nomination in 2023.
Colom's victory means the democratic caucus will hold at least 55 seats in the Senate and leaves Alaska, which appears likely to be won by Democrat Mary Peltola, the only Senate race left to be called.
In the House, Dem's seat total has climbed to 257 with 9 seats races uncalled.

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-11 06:19 PM | Reply

:The last time Mississippi chose a new Democratic senator was 1947, and the winner then was a staunch segregationist.

Colom, a 43 year-old local prosecutor, capitalized on the state's large Black population, discontent with the economy and Hyde-Smith's missteps as she sought a second full term.

"They actually deserve a senator that will listen to them, that actually cares about what they think, actually cares about what they're going through," Colom said in the campaign's closing stretch."

===

"The senator-elect concluded his campaign with an ad that featured him at the Jackson home of Medgar Evers, the civil rights leader who, in 1963, was gunned down in his driveway by a white supremacist and died in front of his family.

"In Mississippi, no one is above the law, and no one should be outside its protection," Colom said, telling the story of Evers' military service at Normandy in World War II, his voter registration efforts in Mississippi, his assassination and the three decades it took to win a conviction.

"He was killed for helping Mississippians vote," Colom said. "On Tuesday, use your vote and honor everyone who died for that right."

;;
I drove through Mississippi and Louisiana a couple of years ago on the backroads through the small towns. The former had a bit of brightness about it, but LA's people seemed like hopeless zombie wage slaves.

Perhaps there' some hope for them after all.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-11 06:21 PM | Reply

More from the cited article...

... The Associated Press called the contest Wednesday in Colom's favor after local elections officials spent several days processing absentee and provisional ballots, called affidavit ballots in Mississippi. ...

So, not yet official?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 06:21 PM | Reply

So, not yet official?
#2 | Posted by LampLighter

Nothing is official until January 3.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-11 06:28 PM | Reply

The Honorable Dr. Hotsauce beat me by a fraction of a second with this story... (or bribed the DR Hamster with some spicy cheese!)

either way, his thread is here:

drudge.com

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-11 06:28 PM | Reply

They lost Mississippi...

They ------- LOST MISSISSIPPI...

#6 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-11-11 06:36 PM | Reply

Maybe Traditional Values Republicans didn't like Hyde-Smith because of her hyphenated name...

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-11 06:38 PM | Reply

Missiflippi

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-11 06:57 PM | Reply | Funny: 2 | Newsworthy 1

Voters across the nation voted for democrats hoping for change.

Unfortunately corporate democrats are going to prevent anything from happening.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-11 07:18 PM | Reply

US Senator-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) is not an AIPAC pod-person like the harridan he just defeated.


Link: X.com

~

"Run, Coriolanus, run! Don't let the AIPAC pod-people on drudge.com get you!"


"FUNNY 2"

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-12 12:30 AM | Reply

We cannot waste this potential by having Israel bribed "lawmakers" handicapping the proceedings.

Schumer and Jeffries must go.

#11 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-12 08:08 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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