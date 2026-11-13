Witkoff and Kushner Get Played Yet Again in Abu Dhabi

"Putin's need to co-opt Kyiv's history as Russia's own was necessary to argue that Ukraine is Russia. That said, it is important to understand that Putin's contrived Russian history lessons are simply a smokescreen.



Putin's war against Ukraine is in reality a war against the West and against NATO in particular. NATO, as currently constituted, is the biggest obstacle preventing Putin from reconstituting the Warsaw Pact.



Under the guise of peace talks, Abu Dhabi gave Putin an opening to attack NATO and the 32 member states that comprise the defensive pact that has kept the peace in Western Europe since the end of World War II.



Foolishly, Witkoff and Kushner fell into Putin's trap when they strong-armed European NATO allies into agreeing to discuss Europe's security architecture after the end of the war in Ukraine. That is, of course, code for NATO.



In other words, Witkoff and Kushner put NATO's future on the negotiating table " in effect agreeing to give Russia a say in what it looks like."



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Much more in the article, including a swift debunking of Putin's fake claims on Ukraine.



The article starts with, "Unwittingly or not", which clearly points to the lack of any real concern at all for either NATO or Ukraine on Trump's part... he's always on the side of the Dictator in Question.

