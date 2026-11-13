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Friday, November 13, 2026

Witkoff and Kushner Get Played Yet Again in Abu Dhabi

Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet: Wittingly or not, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were outplayed by Team Russia ...

Posted by Corky at 03:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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Our INTREP360 Intelligence Report for 11.12.2026 is live. Today, @jonsweet.bsky.social & I reveal what's likely behind Russian President Putin's invitation for Europe to participate in the next peace talks. Link below.

[image or embed]

-- Mark Toth (@marktoth.bsky.social) 1:18 AM Â· Nov 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Putin's need to co-opt Kyiv's history as Russia's own was necessary to argue that Ukraine is Russia. That said, it is important to understand that Putin's contrived Russian history lessons are simply a smokescreen.

Putin's war against Ukraine is in reality a war against the West and against NATO in particular. NATO, as currently constituted, is the biggest obstacle preventing Putin from reconstituting the Warsaw Pact.

Under the guise of peace talks, Abu Dhabi gave Putin an opening to attack NATO and the 32 member states that comprise the defensive pact that has kept the peace in Western Europe since the end of World War II.

Foolishly, Witkoff and Kushner fell into Putin's trap when they strong-armed European NATO allies into agreeing to discuss Europe's security architecture after the end of the war in Ukraine. That is, of course, code for NATO.

In other words, Witkoff and Kushner put NATO's future on the negotiating table " in effect agreeing to give Russia a say in what it looks like."

;;
Much more in the article, including a swift debunking of Putin's fake claims on Ukraine.

The article starts with, "Unwittingly or not", which clearly points to the lack of any real concern at all for either NATO or Ukraine on Trump's part... he's always on the side of the Dictator in Question.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-12 10:06 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Witkoff praises Putin as 'a humanitarian'

The GOP is lousy with pathetic Putin-fluffers.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-12 01:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

So... since this meeting Trumuski had once again restricted Ukraine's network usage for their drones.

This is our Dictator and Russia's Dictator putting the squeeze on Ukraine/Europe.

But hey, this is The Plan; Vlad gets the old Warsaw Pact back, plus whatever else he can take of Europe, Xi gets Asia and India and Africa... and Lil Donnie Doll Hands becomes the Godfather of the Western Hemisphere.

Cool, eh?

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-13 04:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

And Bibi and Gadi Eisenkot get a greater Israel, absorbing the Gaza Strip and occupying Lebanon south of the Litani River.

75,000 murdered Muslims in the Gaza Strip and Nazi-like occupation in southern Lebanon, replete with looting and desecration of Christian sites.

The Israeli Death Forces (IDF) have displaced a breath-taking 1.3m people. Lebanon estimates direct material damage at $3 - 4 billion; a UN assessment puts damage to buildings in southern Lebanon at about $1.38 billion.

And thanks to the terrorists of the IDF, nearly 3,500 beehives in southern Lebanon were partially or completely destroyed. Some estimate the number is even higher.

Albert Einstein: "If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live."

Todah rabah, Israel!

"FUNNY 2"

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-13 04:25 PM | Reply

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