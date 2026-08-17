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Monday, August 17, 2026

How Cyclospora Evaded the U.S. Food Safety System to Sicken Thousands

The NYT combs through emails to find exactly why the outbreak source took so long to find: Trump administration delayed a rule last year that could have sped up the effort to pinpoint the source of the contamination. Critics charge that food safety oversight has eroded overall.

Posted by retort at 07:52 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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The outbreak comes not long after the CDC confirmed Kansas and Missouri were a part of the multistate Cyclospora outbreak.

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-- The Kansas City Star (@kansascity.com) 11:00 AM Â· Aug 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let's hope taht all of those involved in the delayed action get a good dose of this affliction, along with EVERY DOGE minion, Leon Skum, and Steven Miller's wife...

#1 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-17 08:26 AM | Reply

Cheryl Hines is now being referred to as the marvelous Mrs. Measles.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-17 11:28 AM | Reply

Walmart tomato bisque soup recalled over possible Listeria contamination

www.foxbusiness.com

Winning!!

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-17 11:53 AM | Reply

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