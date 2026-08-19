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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

OpEd: Trump Has Made 'freedom' a Cover for Killing Kids

As measles cases surge, the Trump administration is loosening vaccine rules and downplaying a fatal complication that's far more common than anyone knew.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:31 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

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US child vaccination rates have plunged since before the pandemic, with kindergarten classrooms in more than 70% of counties now lacking herd immunity against measles.

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-- Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran.com) 4:10 PM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

File this under the heading of Trump playing God. It's a game he most enjoys, and has played forever. Dead and sick children are merely proof of the god's power. If Donald feels anything at all about their suffering, it's satisfaction.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 09:45 AM | Reply

Measles Used to Be in Our Rearview Mirror. Now Cases Are Reaching Record Highs.

www.propublica.org

Way to go, paste-eaters.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 09:46 AM | Reply

Way to go, paste-eaters.

#2 | POSTED BY REINHEITSGEBOT

Their mommas and daddies knew better. That's one reason they grew into adulthood, and then decided not to grant more recent children the same privilege.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 09:57 AM | Reply

Granola marketed to breastfeeding mothers recalled over salmonella risk

dallasexpress.com

Food safety has gone to hell under the demented-------------------.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 10:14 AM | Reply

Long after the initial infection, the child becomes clumsy and forgetful, then experiences headaches, fevers and seizures, loses motor control and finally becomes bedridden and dies.

Other than that, Mom, how was the birthday party?

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 11:12 PM | Reply

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